Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Report Says Current Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Cost, Analysis To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Aluminum Curtain Wall Expected to Reach $73.3 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market: Growth Insights and Future TrendsA report by Allied Market Research titled“Aluminum Curtain Wall Market” highlights significant growth in the market, with the global aluminum curtain wall market valued at $35.3 billion in 2021 and projected to reach $73.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is fueled by rapid urbanization, increased construction activities, and the material's advantages, such as lightweight design, corrosion resistance, and ease of manufacturing.Market OverviewThe aluminum curtain wall market includes three main types:Stick BuiltSemi-UnitizedUnitizedAmong these, the unitized segment led the market in 2021 due to its ease of installation and efficiency in large-scale projects. Additionally, the new construction segment under installations generated the highest revenue in 2021, driven by rising demand for new buildings worldwide.Key Market DriversUrbanization and Population GrowthThe rising global population and rapid urbanization have boosted the construction of residential and commercial buildings. Aluminum curtain walls are increasingly preferred for their durability, aesthetic appeal, and structural benefits, further driving market demand.Advantages of Aluminum Curtain WallsAluminum curtain walls are lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and easy to manufacture, making them an ideal choice for modern architectural designs. These features provide an edge over other façade materials, fueling their adoption in commercial and residential construction.Commercial Building BoomThe commercial buildings segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the expansion of service-sector jobs and increased urbanization, leading to a higher demand for office spaces, malls, and other commercial structures.Regional InsightsIn 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated the global aluminum curtain wall market in revenue and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR through 2031. The region's rapid economic growth, particularly in countries like China and India, has spurred construction activities, particularly in the commercial sector, driving demand for aluminum curtain walls.Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily disrupted the aluminum curtain wall market. Lockdowns in major economies such as China, the U.S., and India forced manufacturers to halt operations, leading to decreased sales. Supply chain issues, including raw material shortages and labor unavailability, further hindered market growth. However, post-pandemic recovery has been robust, supported by vaccine rollouts and resumed construction activities, allowing key market players to regain momentum.Competitive LandscapeLeading players in the aluminum curtain wall market have adopted strategic initiatives such as acquisitions and portfolio expansion to enhance market presence. For instance:Extech/Exterior Technologies Inc. acquired Martin Metal LLC in March 2022. This acquisition expanded Extech's product offerings, including building façades and dynamic wall systems, enhancing profitability and market reach.Purchase- Enquiry:Key players profiled in the market report include:Apogee Enterprises, Inc.C.R Laurence Co., Inc.Capitol Aluminum & Glass CorporationDMC Global (Arcadia, Inc.)Hansen GroupKawneer, Inc.Petra AluminumReynaers AluminumTechnal UKThese companies focus on technological innovation, mergers, and business expansion to sustain competitiveness in the dynamic market.Market SegmentationBy TypeUnitized: Dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow significantly due to its installation efficiency.Stick BuiltSemi-UnitizedBy InstallationNew Construction: Registered higher revenue in 2021, reflecting the growing demand for new residential and commercial buildings.RenovationBy End-UserCommercial Buildings: Held the largest market share in 2021, driven by increased demand for office spaces and commercial projects.Residential BuildingsBy RegionAsia-Pacific: Expected to maintain dominance, with rapid growth in urban infrastructure.North America: Significant growth due to technological advancements in construction.Europe: Continued demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient building materials.LAMEA: Steady growth with increasing construction investments.Key Findings of the StudyUnitized systems were the leading revenue generators in 2021 and are projected to sustain their growth trajectory.New construction accounted for the highest market share, driven by urban expansion and infrastructure development.The commercial buildings segment remains the largest contributor to market revenue.Asia-Pacific is poised for the highest growth rate in the forecast period.Construction Blog @vijayanalytics/postsConstruction Material BlogConstruction Material Blog

