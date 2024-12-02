Aleph Sponsored Juan Martín Del Potro In Farewell Match Against Novak Djokovic

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Dec.

2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The historic player from Tandil showcased the logo of the digital marketing company, led by Argentinians Gaston Taratuta and Ignacio Vidaguren, which connects more than 26,000 advertisers with 3 billion consumers in 130 countries worldwide.

Tennis Titans Juan Martín Del Potro and Novak Djokovic celebrate Del Potros successful career finale

Juan Martín Del Potro sporting Aleph's logo in his match against Novak Djokovic

"Both Del Potro and Djokovic perfectly embody the values that have guided our company since its inception: effort, excellence, resilience, and passion. Both are elite world tennis players who have excelled on all surfaces, facing challenging contexts and circumstances throughout their careers. At Aleph, we value and share these qualities. Supporting Juan Martín in his farewell from professional tennis was a true pride and honor, and a special way to thank him for his achievements in tennis for Argentina," explained Ignacio Vidaguren, COO of the company, also born in Tandil.

17 Years on the Circuit: A History of Success and Perseverance

"We identified with the path that Juan Martín Del Potro forged throughout his career: 17 years on the circuit, thousands of flight hours, jet lag, long months away from home, difficult moments on the court, always overcoming obstacles and striving for excellence. Juan Martín won 22 tournaments on the ATP Tour, including the US Open in 2009. Additionally, he reached 13 finals and recovered from several major injuries in his career, reaching world number 3. This same mentality drives us at Aleph: never giving up, continuing to grow, and facing challenges every day, no matter the adversities," added Gaston Taratuta.

"It was a pleasure for me to partner with Aleph and have their support. In a way quite similar to my professional tennis career, Gaston and Ignacio are entrepreneurs who, from Argentina, have traveled the world building a leading digital marketing company," added Juan Martín Del Potro.

A Bridge Between Sports, Technology, and Shared Values

For Aleph, being present at this event meant much more than visibility: it was a reminder of how fundamental values transcend industries. Just as Del Potro and Djokovic have inspired millions with their excellence and resilience, Aleph leads the digital transformation in more than 130 markets, demonstrating that true connection lies in the commitment to making a difference in any field.

A Unique Moment for Argentinian and Global Sports

Juan Martín del Potro, born in Tandil on September 23, 1988, retired with an exceptional legacy. Ranked number 3 in the world at his peak, he won 22 titles throughout his career, including the US Open in 2009, and was a Davis Cup champion in 2016. His impact on sports transcends borders, with Olympic medals in London 2012 and Rio 2016, and his unmistakable fighting spirit that made him a global icon.

The event marked the return of the Tandil native after his last official match in February 2022, facing none other than Novak Djokovic, the greatest Grand Slam winner with 24 titles and a career full of historic achievements. "Two old friends, two long-time rivals, met once again to play the final challenge of 2024," promising a spectacle that combined rivalry, camaraderie, and the closing of an era in world tennis.

About Aleph

Aleph is a global network of digital experts and technology driven solutions that enables the growth of the digital ecosystem. Operating in 130+ countries, Aleph enables media sales and payment services to over 26,000 advertisers and over 3 billion consumers. In addition, Digital Ad Expert, Aleph's premier education platform delivers top-tier, custom-tailored learning programs for individuals, businesses and governments.

