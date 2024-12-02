Hong Kong doctors include AI to heal high risk people at early level
Date
12/2/2024 7:42:12 AM
(MENAFN) Hong Kong governmental hospitals seeks to include AI to classify and heal high-risk people at an earlier level, based on regional media.
Dr. Cheung Ngai-tseung, Hong Kong Hospital Authority's chief of information technology and health informatics, stated that they were aiming to include artificial intelligence into the clinical management system to tailor individual therapies with programmed devices for more than 10 million people.
"So the general capabilities as described are perhaps things like, more use of AI, more use of personalization, more communication techniques, that sort of thing. Plus specific targeted interventions that will be maybe disease-specific or specific workflows that exist in today's hospitals," public journalist RTHK cited the physician as stating.
At present, the Hospital Authority offers an app that provides access to patient records and updates. The integration of AI could be used to remind patients about specific prescriptions and lab results, possibly displayed as a blue elf on the screen, the report added.
MENAFN02122024000045016755ID1108946198
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.