Hong Kong doctors include AI to heal high risk people at early level

(MENAFN) Hong Kong governmental hospitals seeks to include AI to classify and heal high-risk people at an earlier level, based on regional media.



Dr. Cheung Ngai-tseung, Hong Kong Hospital Authority's chief of information and informatics, stated that they were aiming to include artificial intelligence into the clinical management system to tailor individual therapies with programmed devices for more than 10 million people.



"So the general capabilities as described are perhaps things like, more use of AI, more use of personalization, more communication techniques, that sort of thing. Plus specific targeted interventions that will be maybe disease-specific or specific workflows that exist in today's hospitals," public journalist RTHK cited the physician as stating.



At present, the Hospital Authority offers an app that provides access to patient records and updates. The integration of AI could be used to remind patients about specific prescriptions and lab results, possibly displayed as a blue elf on the screen, the report added.

