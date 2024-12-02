Registering CAGR Of 21.8% The Global Telecom Cloud Market Size Reach USD 125 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Telecom Cloud Market

Rapid digital transition between industries, rise in penetration of internet & mobile devices & rise in big data consumption are major drivers of growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Registering CAGR of 21.8% | The Global Cloud Market Size Reach USD 125 Billion by 2030 . The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global telecom cloud market size was valued at $18 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $125 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 196 Pages) at:The rapid expansion of IT organizations and the telecommunication industry and modernization of information technology drive the growth of the global telecom cloud market. On the other hand, certain limitations of the cloud model impede the growth to some extent. However, significant advances in the domain of cloud computing and telecom services are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.The global telecom cloud industry is segmented into type, computing service, end user, and region. Depending on type, the market is segregated into public, private, and hybrid cloud. On the basis of computing service, it is fragmented into IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS. By end user, it is categorized into BFSI, retail & consumer goods, healthcare & life sciences, media & entertainment, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Based on type, the public cloud segment held the major share in 2020, garnering more than two-thirds of the total market. The hybrid cloud segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period.By computing services, the IaaS segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020 and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2030. The SaaS segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.80% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, the market across North America contributed to the major share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global telecom cloud industry. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR by 24.5% from 2021 to 2030.The key market players analyzed in the global telecom cloud market report include MICROSOFT, Google, AWS, IBM, Oracle, AT&T, ETISALAT, DELL, TELSTRA, and VERIZON. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.Enquiry Before Buying:Covid-19 Scenario. The telecom networks across the world have witnessed huge traffic, there's been a steep incline in demand for more telecom bandwidth during this period.. The global telecom cloud sector has been set on a path of technological transformation to help handle the increasing demands of consumers.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (196 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:1. Next-Gen Biometric Authentication Market :2. Federated Learning Solutions Market :3. Customer Data Platform Market :About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.