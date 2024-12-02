عربي


Eight Dead After Boat Capsizes In China

12/2/2024 7:30:18 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Guiyang, Dec 2 (IANS) Eight people are confirmed to have died after a boat capsized in China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 am Monday on the Pingzheng River in Congjiang County -- with 13 people aboard the vessel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Five survivors were rescued and are reported to be in stable condition.

The capsized vessel has been identified as a privately-operated boat. Further investigation is underway.

IANS

