Oman’s inflation volume increases by 0.8 percent by close of October

(MENAFN) The inflation volume in the Sultanate of Oman surged by 0.8 percent at the close of October 2024 compared to the exact period in the previous year, based on figures from the Consumer Price Index released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).



The figures reflected a surge in the prices of several products and services groups by 4.8 percent, food and non-alcoholic beverages by 3.5 percent, health by 3.2 percent, culture and entertainment by 0.8 percent, restaurants and hotels by 0.6 percent, attire and footwear by 0.5 percent, furniture, household equipment and preservation by 0.4 percent, as well as education by 0.1 percent.



On the other hand, the transportation group dropped by 2.6 percent and the prices of the housing, water, power, gas and other fuels, communications as well as tobacco groups were steady.



In the food and non-alcoholic beverages group, prices of vegetables increased by 8.9 percent, fruits by 8 percent, milk, cheese and eggs by 5.4 percent, oils and fats by 3.8 percent, meat by 2.8 percent, sugar, jam, honey and sweets by 2.4 percent, food products by 1.8 percent, bread and cereals by 0.8 percent, non-alcoholic beverages by 0.7 percent. However, fish and seafood prices decreased by 1.2 percent.

