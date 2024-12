Vitalhub Announces Increase To Credit Facilities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalhub Corp. (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) (the“Company” or“VitalHub”) is pleased to announce that it has amended and expanded its existing credit facilities with The of Nova Scotia to further strengthen the Company's flexibility. Under the terms of the amendment, the Company's total committed borrowing capacity has increased to $65 million from $33 million.

The amended credit facilities consist of a $60 million term facility and a $5 million revolving facility. Subject to approval at the time of request, the Company has the ability to increase the amount that can be drawn pursuant to an accordion facility for up to an additional $10 million. The credit facilities remain undrawn as of today's date.

“The increased credit facilities strengthen our financial flexibility to continue investing in the global growth opportunities available to VitalHub,” said Brian Goffenberg, CFO of VitalHub.“We currently have over $50 million of cash in addition to the cash that is being generated from operations. We are well positioned to continue creating value for our shareholders through organic growth and strategic capital deployment.”

About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,000 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 500 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF), please visit and connect with us on LinkedIn .

