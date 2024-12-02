OTC Markets Group Welcomes City Of London Investment Group PLC To OTCQX

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group (OTCQX:OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced City of London Group PLC (LSE: CLIG; OTCQX: CLIUF), a U.K. based asset management company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. City of London Investment Group PLC upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

City of London Investment Group PLC begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“CLIUF.” U.S. investors can find current disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

“Moving to the OTCQX Market marks an important step forward for the Group,” said Tom Griffith, CEO.“It opens the door to a wider U.S. shareholder base, increases market liquidity, and strengthens our presence among U.S. investors, aligning with our strategic growth objectives.”

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About City of London Investment Group PLC

City of London Investment Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset management company, consisting of two wholly owned subsidiaries that invest primarily in closed-end funds for the benefit of their respective clients. The Company, through its subsidiary City of London Investment Management Company Limited (CLIM), which historically specialized in Emerging Markets and has expanded its range to International, Opportunistic Value and Frontier strategies, for primarily institutional clients. The Company, through its subsidiary Karpus Investment Management (KIM), provides closed-end fund strategies across all asset classes to wealth management clients in the United States. The client base of its two operating subsidiaries is long-term and United States-based, and includes pension funds, foundations, endowments and other institutional money managers. The Company operates in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, and others.

For additional information about CLIG, please visit our website:

