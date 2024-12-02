Digitalist Group Plc Oy - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Digitalist Group Oy
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 86449/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-11-25
Venue: nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008007
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 11985 Unit price: 0.0184 EUR
(2): Volume: 30000 Unit price: 0.0182 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 41985 Volume weighted average price: 0.01826 EUR
Additional information:
Digitalist Group Plc
CEO Magnus Leijonborg, tel. +46 76 315 8422, ...
Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080, ...
