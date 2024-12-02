عربي


Digitalist Group Plc Oy - Managers' Transactions


12/2/2024 7:16:31 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digitalist Group Oy - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Digitalist Group Oy

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 86449/5/4

Transaction date: 2024-11-25

Venue: nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008007

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 11985 Unit price: 0.0184 EUR

(2): Volume: 30000 Unit price: 0.0182 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 41985 Volume weighted average price: 0.01826 EUR


Additional information:

Digitalist Group Plc

CEO Magnus Leijonborg, tel. +46 76 315 8422, ...

Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080, ...


MENAFN02122024004107003653ID1108946099


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

