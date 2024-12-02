MARA Announces Bitcoin Production And Mining Operation Updates For November 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Energized Hash Rate Increased 15% to 46.1 EH/s

254 Blocks Won in November, 27% Increase M/M

YTD Yield Per Share of 37.2% Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARA (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("MARA" or the "Company") , a global leader in leveraging digital asset compute to support the transformation, today published unaudited BTC production update for November 2024. Management Commentary "November was a record-breaking month for MARA, with our mining operations achieving unprecedented levels of production driven by the successful deployment of additional miners and enhanced operational efficiency," said Fred Thiel, MARA's chairman and CEO. "We mined 254 blocks, a 27% increase over October and the most blocks in a month on record. "Our BTC production grew 26% month-over-month to 907 BTC and energized hash rate increased to 46.1 EH/s, a 15% increase over October. Notably, a portion of our bitcoin and hash rate was acquired outside of our own mining pool. These results highlight the significant strides we've made in scaling our operations and optimizing performance, reinforcing our leadership position in the industry. "As of the end of November, we have acquired 12,965 BTC year-to-date at an average price of $77,692 and mined an additional 8,563 BTC. This brings our year-to-date BTC yield per share to 37.2%. Overall, we now hold a total of 34,959 BTC, valued at $3.3 billion based on a spot price of $95,000 per BTC.

Bitcoin HODL Addition* MTD YTD Mined 907 8,563 Purchased 6,474 12,965 Total 7,381 21,528

* Total HODL of 34,959 BTC as of November 30, 2024

“As a miner who mines and buys bitcoin, the hybrid approach provides us significant flexibility to acquire bitcoin at attractive prices. It further allows us to capitalize on market conditions by buying BTC during price declines, optimizing our acquisition cost. We believe we maintain a competitive advantage through our mining operations, enabling us to produce BTC at a lower cost than the prevailing spot price. This dual approach strengthens our position and enhances our ability to deliver long-term shareholder value.”

Operational Highlights and Updates

Figure 1: Operational Highlights

Prior Month Comparison Metric 11/30/2024 10/31/2024 % Δ Number of Blocks Won 1 254 200 27 % BTC Produced 907 717 26 % Average BTC Produced per Day 30.7 23.1 33 % Share of available miner rewards 2 6.6 % 4.8 % NM Transaction Fees as % of Total 1 3.3 % 4.8 % NM Energized Hash Rate (EH/s) 1 46.1 40.2 15 %

These metrics are MARAPool only and do not include blocks won from joint ventures.Defined as the total amount of block rewards including transaction fees that MARA earned during the period divided by the total amount of block rewards and transaction fees awarded by the Bitcoin network during the period.

NM - Not Meaningful

