Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics To Host KOL Webinar On Current Developments In The Treatment Of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) On December 11, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI ), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET. To register, click here.

The webinar will feature Dr. Terry Heiman-Patterson, a KOL from the Lewis Katz School of at Temple University, who will discuss the current landscape and advances for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Dr. Heiman-Patterson will be joined by BrainStorm's management team, who will share updates on the company's planned Phase 3b registrational clinical trial, NurOwn®

(autologous MSC-NTF cells), and future development plans.

Successful completion of the randomized portion (Part A) of the Phase 3b trial is expected to support a Biologic License Application (BLA) for NurOwn.

A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations.

About Terry Heiman-Patterson, MD

Dr. Terry Heiman-Patterson is a pioneering figure in ALS care and research, with a career spanning decades of groundbreaking contributions to neurology. She is the Director of the Center for Neurodegenerative Disorders and a Professor in the Department of Neurology at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University. Previously, she held esteemed roles as Vice Chair of the Department of Neurology, Director of the Division of Neuromuscular Disease, and Professor of Neurology at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, PA.

For over 20 years, Dr. Heiman-Patterson directed the MDA/ALS Center of Hope at Drexel, and for more than 30 years, she led the outpatient Muscular Dystrophy Clinic at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Allentown. She co-founded and serves as President of the ALS Hope Foundation and has been a driving force as Co-chair of the Northeast Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Consortium (NEALS) Executive Committee.

Dr. Terry Heiman-Patterson has spearheaded 24 clinical trials, establishing key standards in ALS care. She has authored more than 50 groundbreaking papers on motor neuron diseases and published hundreds of papers, abstracts, and book chapters on ALS and related disorders. Her work has earned national and international acclaim, including the prestigious Forbes Norris Award for her dedication to improving ALS patient care and advancing research

Dr. Heiman-Patterson earned her medical degree at Albany Medical College in Albany, NY. She completed her Neurology Residency at Albany Medical College and specialized in Muscular Dystrophy through fellowships at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. Her profound expertise and relentless dedication to advancing ALS research and care make her a cornerstone in the field of neurology.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.



BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. BrainStorm holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug designation status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm has completed a Phase 3 trial in ALS (NCT03280056); this trial investigated the safety and efficacy of repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells and was supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989), and another grant from the ALS Association and I AM ALS. BrainStorm completed under an investigational new drug application a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial (NCT03799718) of autologous MSC-NTF cells in progressive MS and was supported by a grant from the National MS Society (NMSS).

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding meetings with the probability of NurOwn demonstrating a treatment effect in ALS, the patient enrollment and dosing in the Phase 3b trial for NurOwn®, and the clinical development of NurOwn as a therapy for the treatment of ALS, the future availability of NurOwn to patients, and the future success of BrainStorm. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on BrainStorm's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, management's ability to successfully achieve its goals, BrainStorm's ability to raise additional capital, BrainStorm's ability to continue as a going concern, prospects for future regulatory approval of NurOwn, whether BrainStorm's future interactions with the FDA will have productive outcomes, and other factors detailed in BrainStorm's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at . These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BrainStorm's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.

CONTACTS

IR:

Michael Wood

Phone: +1 646-597-6983

[email protected]



Logo:

SOURCE BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED