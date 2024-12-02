Dates Set For PG&E Quarterly Stock Dividends
OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 29, 2024, PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG ) declared its fourth-quarter 2024 regular cash dividend of $0.025 per share on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024.
In addition, PG&E Corporation's utility subsidiary, Pacific gas and Electric Company (PG&E), declared the regular preferred stock dividend for the three-month period ending January 31, 2025, to be payable on February 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2025. PG&E will pay dividends on its eight series of preferred stock as follows:
|
First Preferred Stock,
$25 Par Value
|
|
|
Quarterly Dividend to
be Paid Per Share
|
Redeemable
|
|
|
|
5.00
%
|
|
|
$0.31250
|
5.00% Series A
|
|
|
$0.31250
|
4.80
%
|
|
|
$0.30000
|
4.50
%
|
|
|
$0.28125
|
4.36
%
|
|
|
$0.27250
|
Non-Redeemable
|
|
|
|
6.00
%
|
|
|
$0.37500
|
5.50
%
|
|
|
$0.34375
|
5.00
%
|
|
|
$0.31250
About PG&E Corporation
PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG ) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland, California. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California.
