Dates Set For PG&E Quarterly Stock Dividends


12/2/2024 7:01:36 AM

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 29, 2024, PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG ) declared its fourth-quarter 2024 regular cash dividend of $0.025 per share on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024.

In addition, PG&E Corporation's utility subsidiary, Pacific gas and Electric Company (PG&E), declared the regular preferred stock dividend for the three-month period ending January 31, 2025, to be payable on February 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2025. PG&E will pay dividends on its eight series of preferred stock as follows:

First Preferred Stock,
$25 Par Value



Quarterly Dividend to
be Paid Per Share

Redeemable




5.00
%

$0.31250

5.00% Series A

$0.31250

4.80
%

$0.30000

4.50
%

$0.28125

4.36
%

$0.27250

Non-Redeemable




6.00
%

$0.37500

5.50
%

$0.34375

5.00
%

$0.31250

About PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG ) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland, California. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California.

