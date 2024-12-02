U.S. FDA Approves Biocon Biologics' YESINTEKTM, Bmab 1200 Biosimilar To J&J's Stelara® (Ustekinumab)
Date
12/2/2024 7:01:36 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and BENGALURU, India, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL) ,
a fully integrated global biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon Ltd (BSE code: 532523, NSE: BIOCON), announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved YESINTEKTM (Ustekinumab-kfce), a biosimilar to the reference product, Stelara® (Ustekinumab).
YESINTEKTM, a monoclonal antibody, is approved for the treatment of Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.
Biocon Biologics Ltd had previously announced on February 29, 2024, that the Company had entered into a settlement and licensing agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc., Janssen Sciences Ireland, and Johnson & Johnson (collectively known as Janssen) to commercialize YESINTEKTM in the United States no later than on February 22, 2025, upon approval from the U.S. FDA.
SOURCE Biocon Biologics Ltd.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN02122024003732001241ID1108946051
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.