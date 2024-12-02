Conversational AI In Healthcare Market Is Expected To Reach USD 80.50 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 25.02%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Conversational AI in Healthcare Market

Global Conversational AI in Healthcare Growth is Driven by Rising Chronic and Elderly Population

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Global Conversational AI in Healthcare Market is estimated to be USD 10.80 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 80.50 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 25.02% during forecast period 2024–2032The healthcare is undergoing a significant transformation, with conversational AI emerging as a vital tool in enhancing patient care and operational efficiency. Leveraging natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning, these AI-driven systems streamline healthcare interactions by providing personalized support and automating administrative tasks. AI-powered chatbots, in particular, offer 24/7 healthcare assistance, enabling better patient engagement and allowing professionals to focus on critical responsibilities. These tools address major challenges like managing chronic conditions, mental health support, and improving routine processes.Conversational AI reduces the administrative burden with features like appointment scheduling and medication reminders, increasing efficiency and accessibility while lowering operational costs. Its adoption is fueled by rising chronic diseases and an aging population. Conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease require continuous management-needs effectively met by AI. Chronic diseases account for 70% of U.S. deaths and cost USD 4.5 trillion annually, underscoring the critical role of conversational AI in healthcare evolution.Get a Free Sample Report of Conversational AI in Healthcare Market @Key Conversational AI in Healthcare Market Players:RDMDHappiest Minds TechnologiesIBM Watson HealthCortiEnliticFortis HealthcareButterfly NetworkGoogle HealthBeholdCloudMedX HealthiCarbonXOncora MedicalRecursion PharmaceuticalsArterysAtomwiseCaption HealthTurbineBabylon HealthDeep GenomicsThe Impact of an Aging Population on Healthcare AIThe aging population is growing rapidly all over the world. The population of elderly people is likely to double from 900 million to 2 billion by 2050, as per WHO. This trend will significantly influence healthcare demands and thus require scalable and efficient solutions. Conversational AI promises to meet these demands because it can offer round-the-clock assistance for elderly individuals who need to be cared for continuously. Such tools perform very well in daily routine healthcare tasks, including reminders to take medication and schedule appointments with the elderly.As the pressure on healthcare systems from age-related challenges increases, conversational AI becomes a critical solution in improving service delivery. While conversational AI improves the quality of care, it helps reduce the workload of healthcare providers, making it an essential component of modern healthcare infrastructure.Segment Analysis: Driving Forces in Conversational AIBy TypeNLP was dominating in 2023 with a 46% revenue market share. The reason behind the dominance of NLP is that it can handle big volumes of unstructured medical data, including patient records and clinical notes, helping healthcare providers to offer personally relevant and context-sensitive information. For example, IBM Watson Health uses NLP to help diagnose difficult cases, and Microsoft's Healthcare Bot uses NLP to help evaluate symptoms and schedule appointments. Progress in NLP models like GPT-4 and BERT have further helped strengthen their accuracy and efficacy in healthcare applications.By ApplicationIn 2023, the medical record mining segment dominated 35% of the market share, underlining its essential position in contemporary healthcare. Leveraging AI to extract and analyze patient data from EHRs, medical record mining makes a difference in patient care and clinical workflows. For instance, Nuance Communications' Dragon Medical One platform uses NLP to transcribe and analyze clinical notes, freeing healthcare professionals to focus on caring for patients rather than documentation.Need any customization research on Conversational AI in Healthcare Market, Enquire Now @Key Market SegmentsBy TypeNatural Language Processing (NLP)Machine Learning (ML)OthersBy ApplicationMedical Record MiningMedical Imaging AnalysisMedicine DevelopmentEmergency AssistanceOthersRegional InsightsNorth America dominated the market for the largest share of 34% in 2023, due to its high adoption rate of digital technologies in healthcare. The adoption of AI-powered chatbots has highly enhanced patient engagement and efficiency in healthcare across the region. NLP and AI firms based in the United States have greatly contributed to the advancement of chatbot accuracy and effectiveness in overcoming some of the key challenges, such as rising healthcare costs and accessibility. The region's strong technology infrastructure and focus on innovation make it a leader in conversational AI integration within healthcare systems.Asia-Pacific was the fastest-growing region, holding 28% of the market share in 2023. Increased healthcare demands in the region, significant investment in digital health infrastructure, and commitment to innovation are driving growth in the region. Countries like China, Japan, and India are at the forefront, using conversational AI for telemedicine, medical record mining, and personalized treatment plans. For instance, Indian AI-driven start-ups, like Haptik and HealthifyMe, are transforming the face of patient engagement and chronic disease management through premium conversational AI solutions.Recent Developments in the Market.In March 2024, Google Health launched Med-PaLM 2, a generative AI model tailored for healthcare professionals. 