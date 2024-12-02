Craft Concierge Welcomes Dr. Matthew Else As New Leader In Personalized Primary Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Trey Marler, president and founder of Craft HealthTULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Craft Concierge is proud to announce that Dr. Matthew Else, D.O., M.B.A., has joined its medical team as Medical Director. Dr. Else brings a deep commitment to patient-centered care and will be instrumental in shaping the proactive, personalized healthcare experience Craft Concierge is known for. With an emphasis on building meaningful, one-on-one patient relationships, Dr. Else will offer tailored health guidance focused on sustainable wellness through nutrition, fitness, and preventive care, as opposed to a medicine-only approach.“We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Else to the Craft Concierge family,” said Trey Marler, president and founder of Craft Health.“His patient-first philosophy and proactive approach perfectly align with our mission to empower individuals in their health journeys. Dr. Else's expertise, especially in chronic condition management and preventive care, makes him an invaluable addition to our team and to our patients.”Dr. Else shared his vision for his role at Craft Concierge, saying,“Health isn't just about treating symptoms; it's about helping people build habits and knowledge that support their long-term wellness. I'm excited to be part of a team that prioritizes proactive health, giving patients the tools they need to take control of their well-being. Craft ensures every patient has the support and resources they need to stay healthy and live fully. And I want to continue that mission.”Dr. Else received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration degrees from Oklahoma State University, followed by his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2016. He completed his Family Medicine Residency at Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences in 2019, where he enhanced his expertise in preventive and chronic care.Throughout his career, Dr. Else has earned numerous awards for excellence in patient care, including multiple Tulsa World“Best in the World” awards in both men's and women's health categories, and the Oklahoma Osteopathic Association's Rookie Physician of the Year award in 2021. His contributions extend to various leadership roles within the osteopathic community, and he has delivered presentations at national conferences, including the Osteopathic Medical Education Conference (OMED). Dr. Else is also committed to outreach, providing volunteer medical services and health screenings to underserved communities locally and on global medical missions.With Dr. Else joining the team, Craft Concierge is excited to enhance its vision of accessible, proactive healthcare. Dr. Else's focus on wellness and preventive care helps set the stage for a healthier future for their patients and the community.About Craft ConciergeCraft Concierge is a pioneer in the Direct Primary Care (DPC) sector, committed to transforming the healthcare landscape by building direct relationships between patients and physicians. With a relentless focus on personalized and proactive healthcare, Craft Concierge's model eschews traditional bureaucratic roadblocks, allowing for seamless, efficient, and exceptional medical care. Members benefit from 24/7 access to their primary care physicians, extended consultation times, and same or next-day appointments, all aimed at placing patients at the center of their healthcare journey. For more information, visit .

