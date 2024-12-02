(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New report provides key statistics on email adoption by Businesses and Consumers

- Sara RadicatiPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contact:admin@radicati .comThe Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group releases“Email Statistics Report, 2024-2028” a new study which provides data and key statistics on business and consumer adoption of Email and Mobile Email. The study includes data on the number of business and consumer users and accounts, user demographics, four-year forecasts for on-premises and cloud email accounts, breakouts by business size, vertical industry, email traffic volumes, average number of daily emails sent and received per user, email storage data, and more.According to the report, the number of worldwide email users, including both business and consumer users, will grow from over 4.4 billion in 2024 to over 4.9 billion by 2028. Email use continues to see strong growth with both consumer and business users, as it is an integral part of the overall Internet experience and an email account (i.e., email address) is required to sign up to any kind online activity, including social networking sites, instant messaging and any other form of online presence.To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our market research programs, please email us at ... or visit our web site at .About The Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.

