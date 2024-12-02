عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sandvik Completes The Acquisition Of Universal Field Robots


12/2/2024 6:46:37 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced Acquisition of Universal Field Robots (UFR), a fast-growing Australia-based provider of autonomous interoperable solutions for the surface mining and underground mining markets. UFR will be reported in Digital Mining Technologies, a division within business area Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

UFR has approximately 40 employees and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. In the financial year that ended in June 2024, the company generated revenues of approximately SEK 80 million. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin will be limited. The impact on Sandvik's earnings per share (excluding non-cash amortization effects from business combinations) will be positive.

Stockholm, December 2, 2024
Sandvik AB

For further information, contact:
Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or
Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4074384

The following files are available for download:

Sandvik completes the acquisition of Universal Field Robots

SOURCE Sandvik

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN02122024003732001241ID1108946014


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search