B2gold Continuing To Operate At Fekola Mine Despite Temporary Labour Action; Implementation Of MOU With State Of Mali Continues

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the“Company”) announces that it is closely monitoring a strike that began on November 29, 2024, by certain employees at the Company's Fekola Mine in Mali. Under the notice provided to the Company by the Fekola workers union, the strike commenced on November 29, 2024 with a seven day duration ending on December 5, 2024. The Company is continuing to operate the Fekola mill at full throughput capacity during this period and still expects to be toward the lower end of its annual production guidance for the Fekola Mine of between 420,000 and 450,000 ounces of gold in 2024.

The health, safety and security of B2Gold employees remains the Company's foremost priority. During the seven-day strike period, the Company is continuing to operate critical infrastructure and the mill on a reduced roster, maintaining the expected gold production profile during the period. It is important to note that under Malian legislation, employees are authorized to provide minimum service, and participation in strikes is not compulsory for employees who elect to continue to work.

The Company believes that the labour action is primarily in response to the action B2Gold has taken against a small number of Fekola employees that previously engaged in illegal activities detrimental to productivity at the Fekola Mine, including“go slow” actions by the mining employees and an illegal sit in at the Fekola management office in August 2024. During this period, B2Gold urged all Fekola employees to avoid involvement in these illegal activities and, in line with Malian law, Fekola's current union agreements and the B2Gold employee code of conduct, has commenced the disciplinary process for those employees who chose to engage in the illegal activities.

B2Gold remains ready and willing to participate in meetings with the Fekola workers union to reach a resolution, and will continue to adhere to legal procedures, respecting the rights of all its employees, inviting the union to engage in a constructive dialogue, and providing the authorities with all requested information. Fekola has well-documented and recognized procedures for raising any form of grievance, as well as established engagement platforms in place with union representatives, to engage on issues concerning B2Gold's employees. B2Gold is committed to the highest standards for integrity and transparency and will continue to focus on safe and sustainable mining at Fekola, which brings great benefits to the workforce, the surrounding communities and the State of Mali.

In addition, the Company continues to make progress with the State of Mali on their respective deliverables and implementation of the necessary steps under the Memorandum of Agreement signed in September 2024, including the issuance of the necessary permits to commence exploitation at Fekola Regional (located 25 kilometers north of the Fekola Mine). Upon issuance of the exploitation permit for Fekola Regional, mining operations will begin with initial gold production expected to commence in early 2025, with the potential to generate approximately 80,000 to 100,000 ounces of additional gold production on an annualized basis from Fekola Regional sources through the trucking of open pit ore to the Fekola mill. B2Gold continues to have a strong working relationship with the Malian Government.

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, the Goose Project under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland. B2Gold forecasts total consolidated gold production of between 800,000 and 870,000 ounces in 2024.

