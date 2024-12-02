Nasal Corticosteroids Market To Reach Over $11.4 Billion By 2034 Amid Rising Chronic Respiratory Disorders | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The nasal corticosteroids is experiencing robust growth, fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders and advancements in drug delivery technologies. With increasing accessibility to over-the-counter products and innovative formulations, these treatments are improving quality of life for patients worldwide. Expanding applications and strategic efforts by leading players further position the for significant advancements in the coming years.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc.-, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nasal corticosteroids market (marché des corticostéroïdes nasaux), valued at US$ 6.6 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034, reaching an impressive US$ 11.4 billion by the end of 2034 . This significant growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders, such as chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) and allergic rhinitis, coupled with advancements in drug formulations and delivery mechanisms. With nearly 12% of the U.S. population and a notable percentage of European and Chinese populations affected by CRS, the demand for effective nasal corticosteroids continues to surge globally.

Nasal corticosteroids are widely regarded as the cornerstone of treatment for managing nasal inflammation and related symptoms. The market is witnessing increased adoption due to their efficacy in reducing nasal congestion, sneezing, and postnasal drip caused by chronic respiratory conditions. As healthcare providers emphasize long-term management solutions for allergic and non-allergic rhinitis, the demand for these medications is expected to remain strong.

Key Players and Recent Industry Innovations

The nasal corticosteroids market features key pharmaceutical giants that are actively driving growth through innovation, partnerships, and strategic expansion initiatives. Leading players such as Merck & Co., Inc. , GSK plc , Sanofi S.A. , AstraZeneca , Perrigo Company plc , Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. , Novartis AG , and Pfizer Inc. are continuously innovating to develop effective, patient-friendly formulations.

Sanofi S.A. continues its focus on respiratory health through Dupixent (dupilumab), which is now approved for multiple chronic conditions, including atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP). The company is leveraging its collaboration with Regeneron to expand its pipeline targeting type 2 inflammation-related diseases​



GSK plc has launched consumer-friendly over-the-counter (OTC) versions of its popular corticosteroid nasal sprays, aiming to increase accessibility and cater to growing demand for self-care solutions among patients with allergic rhinitis​



AstraZeneca is scaling its presence in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, regions with increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders. It has also been involved in enhancing distribution networks to ensure access to its formulations​

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. continues to strengthen its position with cost-effective generic corticosteroid sprays, ensuring affordability while maintaining high-quality standards. Its robust network supports penetration in both developed and emerging markets​

These developments underline the competitive nature of the market, with players seeking to diversify their portfolios and strengthen their global presence.

Key Drivers Fueling Market Expansion

Chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) and allergic rhinitis (AR) continue to dominate the global healthcare landscape. With millions of people affected worldwide, there is a growing reliance on corticosteroid nasal sprays for effective symptom management. Moreover, CRS is increasingly recognized as a condition that significantly impacts quality of life, driving demand for long-term treatment options.The growing availability of over-the-counter (OTC) nasal corticosteroids has democratized access to these treatments. Consumers increasingly prefer OTC options for managing mild to moderate symptoms without frequent physician consultations. This trend is particularly prominent in North America and Europe.Innovations in intranasal delivery methods have improved patient adherence by enhancing ease of use and reducing discomfort. Manufacturers are focusing on developing sprays and drops with precise dosing mechanisms and fewer side effects, catering to both prescription and OTC segments.Campaigns emphasizing the importance of respiratory health, particularly post-pandemic, have highlighted the role of nasal corticosteroids in managing inflammation and preventing complications. These efforts have significantly boosted public awareness and acceptance of these treatments.While allergic rhinitis remains the primary application for nasal corticosteroids, their use in managing non-allergic conditions such as vasomotor rhinitis and atrophic rhinitis is gaining traction. This expansion of indications broadens the potential market scope.

Regional Insights

The region accounts for a significant share of the global market due to high healthcare expenditure, robust awareness campaigns, and widespread availability of OTC drugs. The U.S. leads the region with consistent investments in respiratory health research.Europe is a major market for nasal corticosteroids, driven by its aging population and the rising incidence of chronic respiratory conditions. Countries such as Germany and France are key contributors due to their strong healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of prescription medications.This region is poised for the fastest growth, fueled by a large patient population, increasing awareness, and improving healthcare access. Emerging economies like China and India are at the forefront of this growth, with rising investments in healthcare infrastructure and respiratory disease management.These regions are witnessing steady growth as improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness contribute to the adoption of nasal corticosteroids. Governments are also launching initiatives to address the burden of chronic respiratory conditions.

Market Segmentation

The nasal corticosteroids market is segmented based on drug type, indication, type, dosage form, and distribution channel.

By Drug Type:



Fluticasone Propionate

Budesonide

Beclomethasone Dipropionate

Mometasone Furoate

Triamcinolone Acetonide

Ciclesonide Others

By Indication Type:



Allergic Rhinitis



Seasonal AR

Perennial AR

Non-Allergic Rhinitis



Infectious NAR



Vasomotor NAR Atropic NAR

By Type:



Prescription Drugs Over-the-Counter Drugs

By Dosage Form:



Intranasal Drops Intranasal Sprays

By Distribution Channel:



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Future Outlook

The nasal corticosteroids market is set to achieve robust growth as key players continue to innovate and expand their global footprint. Rising healthcare awareness, advancements in drug formulations, and a focus on patient-centric solutions will sustain the upward trajectory of the industry. Stakeholders are encouraged to leverage these trends and capture emerging opportunities in both established and developing markets.

