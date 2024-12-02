Block Listing Interim Review
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 02 December 2024
| Name of applicant:
| OSB GROUP PLC
| Name of schemes:
| Sharesave Scheme Deferred Share Bonus Plan Performance Share Plan
| Period of return:
| From:
| 1 June 2024
| To:
| 30 November 2024
| Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
| 564,614 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 293,770 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 1,817,863 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
| Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
| 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
| Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
| 21,087 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 16,068 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
| Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
| 543,527 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 277,702 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 1,817,863 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
| Name of contact:
| Jason Elphick
| Telephone number of contact:
| 01634 848 944
