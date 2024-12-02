Pakistan: Four Militants Killed As Police Foil Terror Bid In Punjab
Date
12/2/2024 6:45:14 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Dec 2 (IANS) Four militants were killed and two policemen injured when Police in Pakistan's east Punjab province repelled a terrorist attack, an official statement said.
The incident happened on Sunday in the Mianwali district of the province, where some 20 militants stormed a police station, the district's police said in a statement.
The police inside the station were alert, and because of its prompt response, "the terrorists' plot was foiled, and they fled the scene," reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement.
The attack triggered a fire exchange between the two sides in which the militants were killed, it said.
Police took custody of the bodies, and an investigation is underway to probe their identities.
No group has claimed the attack yet.
MENAFN02122024000231011071ID1108945993
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.