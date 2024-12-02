Carbon Nanotubes Market Worth $2.63 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is the largest and is likely to continue in the foreseeable future. The three main end-use sectors for CNTs are automotive, building & construction, and electrical & electronics. Increased vehicle sales in the region are anticipated to have a positive effect on the market during the forecast period due to the expansion of the road and networks in the region and measures to expand the industrial and infrastructure. A result of its expanded industrial production during the last five years, China now leads the world in the need for CNTs. The industry is also driven by the relocation of manufacturing operations for the chemical, automotive, and aerospace sectors from established markets to developing nations.

LG Chem (South Korea), Cabot Corporation (US), Resonac Corporation (Showa Denko K.K.) (Japan), Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Timesnano (Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd.) (China), Nanocyl SA (Belgium), Arkema S.A. (France), Sumitomo Corporation (Japan), and Cheap Tubes, Inc. (US) are the key players in the global carbon nanotubes (CNT) market.

Toray International Group Limited (Japan), Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Klean Commodities (Canada), Thomas Swan & Co. Limited (UK), Raymor (Canada) are some of the startups in the global carbon nanotubes (CNT) market.

