Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 02, 2024 KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven product development company and creator of the patented Kronos® CORE air disinfection inside its advanced smart air purification devices a leading innovator in air purification technology, is excited to announce its Cyber Monday sale running from December 2, 2024

Consumers can enjoy up to 50% off select Kronos' flagship products, including advanced air purifiers and accessories, designed to improve indoor air quality for healthier living. The savings continue throughout December with exclusive weekly deals, ensuring customers can experience clean, purified air while staying within budget this holiday season.

Air quality has become a critical health issue, especially in the wake of the global pandemic and increasing pollution levels. However, not all air purifiers meet the stringent standards set by the FDA, which are designed to ensure the safety and efficacy of these devices. Using non-FDA-cleared air purifiers can pose health risks and may not provide the expected air quality improvements.

As previously announced, FDA had cleared two Models in Kronos' Manufacturer's Revolutionary Air Purifiers Product Line.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. is committed to promoting health and safety through innovative air purification solutions. We strongly urge consumers to verify the FDA clearance status of any air purifier they intend to use at home or in the office. Ensuring that your air purifier meets FDA standards is crucial for maintaining a healthy indoor environment.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. offers a range of FDA-cleared air purifiers designed to deliver superior air quality. Our products undergo rigorous testing to meet and exceed FDA requirements, providing peace of mind to our customers.

"Kronos is committed to helping families breathe easier and live healthier, and our Cyber Monday sale is the perfect opportunity to invest in innovative air purification solutions at incredible prices," said Dr. Greg Rubin, CEO of Kronos Advanced Technologies. "With these deals, we're making it easier than ever to give the gift of clean air this holiday season."

Cyber Monday Savings Runs Dec. 2 to December 24.

Starting Sunday, Dec. 2 at 12 a.m. ET, Kronos' Cyber Monday event offers significant discounts across its product line, including:

Up to 20% off advanced air purifiers, such as the Kronos Air 5G and Kronos X5

Up to 25% off air purifier accessories, including replacement parts.

Up to 30% off Kronos advanced graphene face masks.

Bundle savings: Buy an air purifier and get up to 20% off additional products

Free shipping on orders over $100

Top deals for Dec. 2-7 include:

Up to 25% off air purifier bundles for large homes

Up to 40% off personal and car air purifiers for travel and small spaces

**Buy one, get one 20% off on Kronos patented air purifiers

Shop with Ease and Confidence

Kronos makes holiday shopping seamless with convenient options like:

Revolutionary Air Purification for the Holidays

Whether you're shopping for a gift that promotes wellness or upgrading your own home environment, Kronos' air purification technologies combine performance, design, and affordability. To explore the latest holiday deals and learn more about Kronos' innovative products, visit KronosAir.com.

FDA Cleared MODEL 5 (MSRP $650): Currently on sale for $549.00- is Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. can disinfect and purify air space 24/7 (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) This Model 5 is 26 (H) x 12 (L) x 12 (W) inches, weighs 28.9 pounds, and its power consumption is only 20-60 W (110/240v).

FDA Cleared MODEL 8 (MSRP $1,199) ON SALE for $999.00- Ideal for large spaces up to 3000 sq. ft. (businesses, hospitals, schools, universities, hotels, restaurants, including residential spaces such as studio apartments, large living rooms, and home offices.) The MODEL 8 is 30" (H) x 15" (W) x 15", weighs 43 pounds, and its power consumption is 110 W (110/240v). The Model 8 may well be the highest CADR among all air purifiers, including HEPA, and the most efficacious with the lowest cost of ownership.

Kronos also supplies advanced US-manufactured face masks (including high-tech electronic invisible masks) to better protect employees, customers, students, and teachers nationwide.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed how air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high-voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb.

Kronos devices can vary in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled down for air purification in cars or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types - to move, sterilize, and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology - replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration-type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destruction of various types of microorganisms (including Coronaviruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real-world environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers "VIRUS KILLER" in 2005.

Kronos is the first publicly traded company that accepts Dogecoin as a form of payment for its products.

The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise TM - Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Since our inception in 2002, Kronos Advanced Technologies has been at the forefront of innovation, revolutionizing how air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Our patented technology has been instrumental in various sectors, including indoor air quality, automotive, and healthcare.

As previously announced: Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) released in 2023 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted 510(k) clearance to the company's manufacturer, classifying its Model 5 Air Purifier as a Class II Medical Device. This clearance is a significant achievement, validating Kronos' patented High Voltage Field air disinfection technology, proven to eliminate 99.9% of harmful airborne particles, including allergens, bacteria, fungi, and viruses like COVID-19.

With the additional FDA clearance for our flagship Model 8 product, Kronos® can now deploy its medical-grade air purification and air disinfection technology in hospitals, home healthcare settings, schools, healthcare facilities, businesses, hotels, and government agencies. This milestone underscores Kronos' commitment to improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and providing healthier and safer air environments.

As we embark on this new chapter with Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc., we remain committed to our mission of enhancing the health and well-being of individuals worldwide. We are proud to be pioneers in accepting cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coins, as a form of payment for our products, reflecting our dedication to embracing emerging technologies.

Our dedication to customer satisfaction remains unwavering, and we invite you to explore our products and offerings through our online shopping portal and social media channels.

Company offices are located in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Shopping portal:

