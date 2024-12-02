(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software was estimated at US$216.1 Million in 2023, and is projected to reach US$321.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market is experiencing notable growth, with the ADR Reporting Functionality segment projected to reach US$146.0 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. The Drug Safety Audits Functionality segment is also set to expand at a robust CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. Regionally, the U.S. market is valued at $58.3 Million in 2023, while China is forecasted to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach $50.5 Million by 2030. Additional key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, are also showing strong growth trends.
Key Questions Answered:
How is the Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market expected to evolve by 2030? What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market? Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period? How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 181
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $216.1 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $321.1 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.8%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Global Economic Update
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Regulatory Requirements for Drug Safety and Monitoring Advances in AI and Machine Learning Enhance Pharmacovigilance Capabilities Growth in Pharmaceutical Industry Drives Demand for Drug Safety Solutions Rising Focus on Patient Safety and Adverse Event Reporting Expansion of Global Pharmacovigilance Network Increasing Complexity of Drug Development and Safety Monitoring Technological Advancements in Data Analytics and Big Data Demand for Cloud-Based Pharmacovigilance Solutions Rising Investment in Healthcare IT Infrastructure Development of Integrated Pharmacovigilance Systems Increasing Use of Real-World Data and Evidence Adoption of Automation and Robotics in Drug Safety Processes Expansion of Clinical Trials and Post-Marketing Surveillance
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 47 Featured)
AB Cube ArisGlobal LLC Ennov USA Extedo GmbH Online Business Applications, Inc. Oracle Corporation Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd. Sparta Systems, Inc. United Biosource Corporation
