The First-Ever Edition Of MINI United Debuts In India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 2: MINI India is all set to bring its global legacy to life with the very first edition of MINI United, a one-of-a-kind celebration of BIG LOVE and all things MINI. MINI United will be held in Bengaluru on 7 December 2024. This milestone event will mark the largest-ever congregation of MINI owners in the country, creating an unparalleled for the vibrant MINI community to come together in style.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "MINI has always been more than a car - it's an attitude, a bond, and a celebration of self-expression. Since 1959, MINI has inspired generations with its unmistakable design, agile performance, and pioneering spirit. With MINI United, we're bringing this legacy to life in a way only MINI can. This event is about more than gathering MINIs, it's about uniting people. It's about discovering the new MINI family, sharing stories, and celebrating the bold, adventurous spirit that every MINI embodies. MINI United is where individuality thrives, and community comes alive."

MINI United India will host MINI owners across India, driving their iconic cars to create the largest MINI convoy in India's history. Scheduled to take place in Bengaluru, the event promises a day filled with excitement, camaraderie, and unforgettable memories.

The event will see participation from MINI enthusiasts hailing from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and other key cities in South India. The meetup point will feature engaging activities designed to foster connections among MINI owners, celebrating the spirit of unity that defines the MINI family.

MINI United is a celebrated global event that has brought together MINI enthusiasts from around the world, creating iconic moments for the brand and its fans. This Indian edition will carry forward the legacy, uniting the country's MINI community in an unparalleled celebration of passion, individuality, and connection.

For registration and more information, please contact the nearest authorised MINI Dealership.

MINI has established nine authorized dealerships in India - Bird Automotive (Delhi NCR), Bavaria Motors (Pune), EVM Autokraft (Kochi), Gallops Autohaus (Ahmedabad), Infinity Cars (Mumbai), Krishna Automobiles (Chandigarh), KUN Exclusive (Chennai), KUN Exclusive (Hyderabad) and KUN Exclusive (Bangalore).

