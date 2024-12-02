State Prosecution files charges tomorrow against four protest activists

(MENAFN) The State Prosecution is expected to file charges tomorrow against four protest activists—Ofer Doron, his son Gal, Iti Yaffe, and Amir Sdeh—who are accused of firing marine lighting shots at the Prime Minister’s residence in Caesarea. The activists, arrested two weeks ago, had their detention extended by five days last Thursday while awaiting indictment.



The charges are built on flimsy evidence, alleging activity through the illegal release of an explosive substance, setting a fire to harm people, damaging explosives, and causing a fire. From the beginning, Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife, and their political allies seized the opportunity to portray the incident as an example of “violence on both sides.” The Shin Bet and police worked with the military to label the activists as Jewish terrorists.



While the protest was reckless and misguided, it posed no actual risk. The fireworks used are typically employed for emergency signaling at sea. The suspects quickly admitted their actions, expressed regret, and apologized. There is no evidence of any intent to harm. The notion that the activists were plotting an assassination or an attack on the prime minister is simply inaccurate.



The situation has been exaggerated for political leverage. The prime minister's wife immediately framed herself as a target of attempted murder, filing a formal complaint alleging a threat to democracy. She also pointed to the timing of the incident, close to the anniversary of Prime Minister Rabin’s assassination, to argue that the perpetrators intended harm, drawing parallels with the past assassination.



Netanyahu’s camp aims to depict the protest as a violent act to equate it with far-right political violence, like that of Yigal Amir. However, prosecutors should resist using the case to prove political impartiality and avoid yielding to Netanyahu’s narrative, which accuses them of complicity in a judicial coup.

Any claims that the activists sought to harm Netanyahu or his family would be a distortion of the truth and set a dangerous precedent for political prosecutions targeting those who protest against the government.

MENAFN02122024000045015687ID1108945926