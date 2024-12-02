(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The analysts connected with 20+ KOLs to gather insights; however, interviews were conducted with 10+ KOLs in the 7MM. Centers such as the Boston University School of Public Health, Department of Epidemiology, US; Psychiatric Practice Bohlken, Berlin, Germany; Department of Biology, Ecole Normale Superieure de Lyon, Lyon, France; Geriatric, Local Authority, Pistoia Italy, Department of Psychiatry, Universidad Autonoma de Madrid, Madrid, Spain; and Department of Occupational Therapy, School of Medicine, Akita University, Japan; and others were contacted. Their opinion helps understand and validate current disease prevalence, gender involved with the disease, diagnosis rate, and diagnostic criteria.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of Mild Cognitive Impairment, historical and forecasted epidemiology of Mild Cognitive Impairment in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

For the purpose of designing the patient-based model for the MCI epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson's Disease, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease, and Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI in the 7MM covering, the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), United Kingdom, and Japan from 2020 to 2034.

In the assessment, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease in the US were nearly 1.21 million in 2023. Among European countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease with ~1,491 thousand cases, followed by France, which had diagnosed prevalent population of ~1,170 thousand in 2023. On the other hand, the UK had the lowest prevalent population (620 thousand cases).

In Japan, approximately 2.73 million diagnosed cases of MCI were identified, with around 103 thousand cases attributed to MCI due to Parkinson's disease and 2.62 million cases due to Alzheimer's. Projections suggest that by 2034, the prevalence of Alzheimer's-related MCI will continue to grow and exceed that of Parkinson's-related MCI, highlighting a trend that underscores the increasing impact of Alzheimer's on the aging population.

The analysis shows that, among the 7MM, the US accounted highest for the total diagnosed prevalent cases of MCI. There were nearly 4.22 million diagnosed prevalent cases of MCI in the US in indicate that the UK is expected to continue leading in these figures by 2034.

KOL Views

To gaze into the epidemiology insights of the real world, we take KOLs and SMEs' opinions working in the domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research on disease prevalence.

The analysts connected with 20+ KOLs to gather insights; however, interviews were conducted with 10+ KOLs in the 7MM. Centers such as the Boston University School of Public Health, Department of Epidemiology, US; Psychiatric Practice Bohlken, Berlin, Germany; Department of Biology, Ecole Normale Superieure de Lyon, Lyon, France; Geriatric, Local Health Authority, Pistoia Italy, Department of Psychiatry, Universidad Autonoma de Madrid, Madrid, Spain; and Department of Occupational Therapy, Graduate School of Medicine, Akita University, Japan; and others were contacted. Their opinion helps understand and validate current disease prevalence, gender involved with the disease, diagnosis rate, and diagnostic criteria.

Key Highlights



In 2023, the total diagnosed prevalence of MCI in Parkinson's disease was highest in Germany among the EU4 and the UK, accounting for nearly 995 thousand cases which is further expected to increase by 2034.

In the US, in 2023, ~6,978 thousand people were affected with Alzheimer disease, accounting for the highest number of cases in the 7MM. estimates that these numbers will increase by 2034.

In 2023, among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest prevalent cases of MCI, representing 42% of the total cases, followed by Japan (27%), Germany (10%), and France (7%). Analysis by experts indicates that the overall diagnosed prevalent cases of MCI are expected to rise in the coming years. As per the analyst's estimates, Japan accounted for nearly 27% of the Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI in the 7MM in 2023.

Scope of the Report



The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, descriptive overview of Mild Cognitive Impairment, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, and currently available diagnostic algorithms and guidelines.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, disease progression, and diagnosis guidelines.

The report provides an edge for understanding trends, expert insights/KOL views, and patient journeys in the 7MM. A detailed review of current challenges in establishing the diagnosis.

Mild Cognitive Impairment Report Insights



Patient Population

Country-wise Epidemiology Distribution

Diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's Disease

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI due to Parkinson's Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI due to Alzheimer's Disease

Mild Cognitive Impairment Report Key Strengths



11 years Forecast

The 7MM Coverage Mild Cognitive Impairment Epidemiology Segmentation

Mild Cognitive Impairment Report Assessment

Current Diagnostic Practices Patient Segmentation

Epidemiology Insights



What are the disease risk, burdens, and unmet needs of Mild Cognitive Impairment? What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM concerning the patient population of Mild Cognitive Impairment?

What is the historical and forecasted Mild Cognitive Impairment patient pool in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan?

Why is the diagnosed prevalent cases of MCI in Japan lower than the US? Which country has a high patient share for MCI?

Reasons to Buy



Insights on patient burden/disease, evolution in diagnosis, and factors contributing to the change in the epidemiology of the disease during the forecast years.

To understand the Mild Cognitive Impairment prevalence cases in varying geographies over the coming years.

A detailed overview of Gender and Age Grade-specific diagnosed prevalence of MCI, along with diagnosed prevalence of MCI Based on severity of airflow limitation and diagnosed prevalence of MCI based on symptoms and exacerbation history.

To understand the perspective of key opinion leaders around the current challenges with establishing the diagnosis options. Detailed insights on various factors hampering disease diagnosis and other existing diagnostic challenges.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the forecast period covered in the report?

The Mild Cognitive Impairment Epidemiology report for the 7MM covers the forecast period from 2024 to 2034, providing a projection of epidemiology dynamics and trends during this timeframe.

2. Out of all EU4 countries and the UK, which country had the highest population of Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) cases in 2023?

The highest cases of Mild Cognitive Impairment was found in the Germany among EU4 and the UK in 2023.

3. How is epidemiological data collected and analyzed for forecasting purposes?

Epidemiological data is collected through surveys, clinical studies, health records, and other sources. It is then analyzed to calculate disease rates, identify trends, and project future disease burdens using mathematical models.

4. Out of all 7MM countries, which country had the highest population of Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) cases in 2023?

The highest cases of Mild Cognitive Impairment were found in the US among the 7MM in 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Mild Cognitive Impairment (Mci) Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

3.1. Patient Share Distribution of Mild Cognitive Impairment (Mci) in 2020

3.2. Patient Share Distribution of Mild Cognitive Impairment (Mci) in 2034

4. Epidemiology Forecast Methodology

5. Executive Summary

6. Key Events

7. Disease Background and Overview

7.1. Introduction to Mild Cognitive Impairment (Mci)

7.2. Classification of Mci

7.3. Signs and Symptoms

7.4. Risk Factors

7.5. Pathophysiology

7.6. Diagnosis

7.6.1. Diagnostic Algorithm

7.6.2. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.6.2.1. Practice Guideline Update Summary: Mci by American Academy of Neurology

7.6.2.2. Mci: The Manchester Consensus

7.6.2.3. German Society of Neurology Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Cognitive Impairment and Affective Disorders in People with Parkinson's Disease: New Spotlights on Diagnostic Procedures and Non-Pharmacological Interventions

7.6.2.4. the Italian Guideline "Diagnosis and Treatment of Dementia and Mci"

7.6.2.5. the Japanese Mci Screen for Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders

8. Patient Journey

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

10. Kol Views

For more information about this report visit

