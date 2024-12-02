Sustainable Christmas 2024: The Socialbox.Biz Initiative Enhances Social Impact By Addressing Corporate Social Responsibility Challenges For Over A Decade.
Date
12/2/2024 6:15:39 AM
(MENAFN- Pressat)
SocialBox, a non-profit organisation in London, is urging companies and large organisations to contact them first before discarding or recycling their old, still functional technology.
With over a decade of impact, the initiative is helping companies and organisations reduce scope 3 emissions and enhance their social impact.
By donating devices, companies can reduce their carbon footprint and positively impact the lives of those who cannot afford hardware or software. Companies are encouraged to incorporate SocialBox community interest company into their board agenda and annual report for 2024/25.
Read the full press release:
MENAFN02122024004644010603ID1108945899
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.