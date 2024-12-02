Israeli forces breach agreement by targeting civilians returning to their homes in southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) Since the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel came into effect on November 27, Israeli forces have breached the agreement by targeting civilians returning to their homes in southern Lebanon. Restrictions on returning to around 63 towns have been imposed, seen as an effort to alter the situation on the ground and maintain the forced displacement of thousands of families.



Israeli forces have also enforced a curfew from 5 PM to 7 AM on residents of villages south of the Litani River, with no clear explanation, especially since these areas are outside the scope of UN Resolution 1701. In addition to this, military raids were conducted, including an attack on a car convoy in Markaba, injuring two individuals. Journalists covering the events in Khiam were also targeted, with three injured by gunfire.



Israeli forces have also begun destroying large sections of agricultural land along the Blue Line. This is seen as an attempt to create a temporary buffer zone ahead of the anticipated full Israeli withdrawal, which depends on the deployment of the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers. The Lebanese army has urged citizens to exercise caution when returning, stressing the potential dangers before the complete Israeli pullout.



In Taybeh, Haidar Semaan and his family, who had been displaced for over a year, returned to find their home and town in ruins. Despite the devastation, Haidar remains hopeful about rebuilding, a sentiment shared by many families in southern Lebanon grappling with the aftermath of the conflict.

