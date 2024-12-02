U.S. President Joe Biden announces that he had granted pardon to his son

(MENAFN) In a statement, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that he had granted a pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, just weeks before he exits office. The decision comes as President-elect Donald Trump’s administration prepares to take power, following years of criticism targeting Hunter Biden's and personal challenges, according to The New York Times.



Biden exercised his presidential authority to pardon Hunter on Sunday night, ending prolonged legal troubles, including a conviction for unlawfully purchasing a firearm. Throughout Biden's presidency, the family has been a focal point for criticism.



In his statement, Biden clarified that the pardon covers any crimes Hunter may have committed between January 1, 2014, and December 1, 2024. He argued that the charges against his son were politically driven and intended to harm his own political standing. Biden stated, "The charges against my son surfaced only after many of my political opponents pressured members of Congress to attack me and challenge my election."



He concluded, saying, "Any reasonable person reviewing the facts of Hunter's cases would see that he was targeted simply because he is my son, and that is unjust."

