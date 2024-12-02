Dynepic® Launches New Air-Gapped MOTAR® Designed For Enterprise And Defense Organizations

MOTAR Ghost enables organizations to level up their multidimensional capabilities and securely scale XR

RENO, Nev., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynepic®, Inc. today announced the official launch of MOTAR® Ghost, an air-gapped, customizable version of its award-winning MOTAR platform. The MOTAR Ghost product line provides secure, flexible XR infrastructure that can be easily installed in an organization's private cloud or built directly into its products.

With this new MOTAR Ghost product line, organizations will instantly have a scalable XR infrastructure and a permissions-based collaborative ecosystem across departments and external partners.

"MOTAR Ghost allows organizations to take control of their multidimensional digital workflows, asset storage, and immersive application creation process for training and operations. With MOTAR, they will instantly have a scalable XR infrastructure and a permissions-based collaborative ecosystem across departments and external partners," explained Dynepic Co-Founder and CEO, Krissa Watry. "This new MOTAR offering empowers organizations to solve complex challenges not only for themselves but for their customers by seamlessly embedding MOTAR 'under the hood' of their own products."

MOTAR Ghost operates completely offline, providing organizations with full control over their digital supply chain, data, and intellectual property-from 3D models to applications and digital twins. This infrastructure is easy to install, upgrade, and customize, allowing organizations to brand it with their own logos and scale as they grow.

To purchase or learn more about how MOTAR Ghost will transform your business, military organization, or products, please reach out today: [email protected] .

About Dynepic

Dynepic® is a woman- and service-disabled veteran-founded tech company headquartered in Reno, Nevada whose vision is to level up humanity and enable an effortless path to XR at scale with its MOTAR Platform! Learn more about Dynepic, check out our website and connect with us on

LinkedIn .

SOURCE Dynepic

