Qinetiq US Awarded $42 Million Task Order To Support U.S. Army Advanced Sensor Processing And Imaging Technologies

Contract advances modernization through development of next-generation intelligent sensor and imaging capabilities

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QinetiQ US has been awarded a four-year, $42 million task order to support the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) C5ISR Center's Research & Integration (RTI) Directorate. The task order, awarded under the Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services (RS3) IDIQ contract, focuses on developing and enhancing intelligent sensor processing and advanced imaging technologies.

Under this task order, QinetiQ US will deliver evolving embedded intelligent sensor processing and optics advanced technologies to meet critical research and development requirements of the C5ISR Center. The work includes developing and enhancing Aided Target Recognition (AiTR) capabilities, advancing signal and image processing algorithms, and creating new software applications. QinetiQ US will also evaluate technology improvements through testbed integration and testing.

"This award reflects QinetiQ's commitment to advancing sensor technology innovation while directly supporting the Army's critical modernization priorities," said Jonathan Riksen, executive vice president and general manager of QinetiQ US' National & Global Security Solutions business unit. "By leveraging our expertise in intelligent sensor processing and imaging systems, we're helping the Army develop and field next-generation capabilities that support key initiatives including Next Generation Combat Vehicle, Future Vertical Lift, and Soldier Lethality programs. Our focus on research and development in these areas ensures warfighters have access to the most advanced technologies for maintaining tactical advantages."

This task order reinforces QinetiQ US' position as a key partner in advancing the Army's sensor and imaging capabilities. By leveraging its expertise in sensor technology and research and development of imaging systems like micro-displays, QinetiQ US continues to make significant contributions to C5ISR Center, DEVCOM, Army Futures Command and the future of military sensor operations.

About QinetiQ US

QinetiQ US is a leading defense and national security company providing mission-led, customer-focused engineering and innovative solutions for next-generation ISR, advanced cyber technology, mission operations, and multi-domain autonomous systems to deliver a decisive and actionable information advantage and counter near-peer adversaries.

As a provider of secure, technologically advanced services and products to the U.S. Department of Defense, Homeland Security, Intelligence Community, and other national security agencies, QinetiQ US is committed to closely partnering with our customers to enable them to deploy new and enhanced capabilities that protect lives and our nation's vital interests.

QinetiQ US operates as the U.S. arm of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ), a global integrated defense and security company focused on innovation for defense, security, and civil customers around the world. QinetiQ US operates under a Special Security Agreement (SSA) with the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence & Security Agency (DCSA).

