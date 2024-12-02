Saudi Arabia's General Insurance Market: A Glimpse Into Future Opportunities And Trends Through 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring Coverage of Cooperative Insurance, Al-Rajhi Insurance, The Mediterranean and Gulf, Walaa Cooperative Insurance, Wataniya Insurance, AL-Etihad Cooperative Insurance, Gulf Insurance, Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance, Allied Cooperative Insurance, United Cooperative Assurance, Arabia Insurance, Malath Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance, Arabian Shield, Allianz Saudi Fransi and Salama Cooperative Insurance

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia General Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into Saudi Arabia's general insurance segment. The report provides a detailed outlook by product category for Saudi Arabia's general insurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2019-23) and forecast period (2024-28).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Saudi Arabia's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Report Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in Saudi Arabia:

It provides historical values for Saudi Arabia's general insurance segment for the report's 2019-23 review period, and projected figures for the 2024-28 forecast period. It profiles the top general insurance companies in Saudi Arabia and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Highlights



Key insights and dynamics of Saudi Arabia's general insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of Saudi Arabia's economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.

Saudi Arabia's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing, and capital requirements.

Saudi Arabia's general insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.

Saudi Arabia's general reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by the Saudi Arabia's general insurers. Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

Reasons to Buy



Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to Saudi Arabia's general insurance segment.

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends, and growth opportunities in Saudi Arabia's general insurance segment.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment. Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Trends and KPIs

Line of Business

Distribution Channels

Competitive Landscape

Deals and Jobs

Competitor Profiles Reinsurance

Company Coverage:



Cooperative Insurance

Al-Rajhi Insurance

The Mediterranean and Gulf

Walaa Cooperative Insurance

Wataniya Insurance

AL-Etihad Cooperative Insurance

Gulf Insurance

Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance

Allied Cooperative Insurance

United Cooperative Assurance

Arabia Insurance

Malath Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance

Arabian Shield

Allianz Saudi Fransi Salama Cooperative Insurance

