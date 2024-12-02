MADD Canada And PEI Liquor Empower PEI Students To Drive Sober And Stay Safe

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is launching its 2024-2025 School Program in partnership with Prince Edward Island Liquor Control Commission (PEI Liquor) to educate students across the province about the dangers of impaired driving.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in over half of those crashes. Every year, thanks to the support of its sponsors, MADD Canada delivers life-saving and sober driving messages to students in Grades 7 through 12. These educational one-hour presentations reach thousands of students across the country and aim to reduce impaired driving among young people by delivering a powerful message about its impact. Additionally, the presentations equip youth with the knowledge and motivation to avoid driving impaired or riding with an impaired driver.

“Every conversation about sober driving has the potential to save lives,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt.“By raising awareness among students, we are investing in a safer future for everyone on our roads. We are grateful to our Provincial Sponsor PEI Liquor for supporting the delivery of more than 30 presentations this year.”

This year, the presentations include a fictionalized video narrative entitled One Last Dance which showcases the consequences of getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs. The presentations also include an interactive quiz, offering a more immersive experience for students. Following this, real-life stories from victims and survivors of impaired driving are shared. The presentations conclude with tools to help keep students safe from impaired driving.

“Raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving in the next generation of Islanders is so very important for our families and communities,” said Hon. Jill Burridge, the Minister responsible for PEI Liquor Control Commission.“The PEI Liquor Control Commission is proud to partner with MADD Canada in engaging young people in these important conversations, and equipping them with information they can use to help appreciate the impacts of impaired driving and understand ways to make responsible decisions.”

The School Program's provincial launch will be held today at Charlottetown Rural High School in Charlottetown where students will attend a special screening of One Last Dance.

The School Program will be available in the traditional assembly format as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school's preference. Following the presentation, schools receive an Educators' Guide and a School Kit with additional scenarios to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the school year.

To view a clip of MADD Canada's School Program, please visit maddyouth.ca/school-program/ .

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit .

About PEI Liquor

The PEI Liquor Control Commission is a retailer of beverage alcohol, and takes its responsibility seriously – it's an integral part of providing a high level of customer service, education and customer experience. As part of PEI Liquor's Corporate Social Responsibility mandate, its job is to promote the responsible use of beverage alcohol, to help reduce the impact on the environment and to give back to the communities it serves. It does this through a number of programs and initiatives.

