December 31, 2024 Deadline: Contact Levi & Korsinsky To Join Class Action Suit Against EVLV

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi &

Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. ("Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EVLV ) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between August 19, 2022 and October 30, 2024. Follow the below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

EVLV

investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at

[email protected]

or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Company's financial statements prepared for the periods between Q2 2022 through Q2 2024 contained material misstatements relating to improper revenue recognition and other reported metrics that are a function of revenue. In truth, Evolv's sales, including sales to one of its largest channel partners, were subject to extra-contractual terms and conditions not shared with the Company's accounting personnel, distorting the Company's reported revenue and other metrics that are a function of revenue during the Class Period. What's more, far from the Company's touted "growing momentum" and "continued traction" with channel partners, the Company's personnel was engaged in misconduct concerning sales to one of the Company's largest channel partners.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until December 31, 2024

to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171



SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED