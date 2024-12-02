Arabinoxylan Fiber Market To Reach $71.5 Million, Globally, By 2033 At 9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Arabinoxylan Fiber Market is driven by the rising demand for functional foods and dietary supplements, as consumers increasingly seek natural ingredients for gut and immune support. The growing awareness of the health benefits associated with dietary fibers, including prebiotic effects, further fuels market growth. However, a significant restraint is the high production cost and limited raw material availability, which could hinder widespread adoption. An opportunity lies in the development of innovative extraction methods and the expansion of applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, where the unique properties of arabinoxylan fiber could meet the demand for clean-label and sustainable ingredients, thereby opening new avenues for market expansion. The arabinoxylan fiber market was valued at $31.1 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $71.5 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2033.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 290 Pages) at:The driving factor for the rice source segment in the arabinoxylan fiber market is the increasing demand for gluten-free and high-fiber ingredients in food products. Rice, being a gluten-free grain, serves as an ideal source of arabinoxylan, appealing to health-conscious consumers and those with dietary restrictions. Additionally, its application in functional foods and nutraceuticals is growing, further boosting its demand in the market.The Asia-Pacific arabinoxylan fiber market in the food sector is driven by increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of dietary fiber, particularly in managing weight and improving gut health. Growing demand for functional foods and beverages, coupled with rising incidences of lifestyle-related diseases, further boosts market growth. Additionally, the expanding middle-class population with higher disposable incomes encourages the adoption of healthier food options, supporting the market's expansion.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :Based on application, the food sub-segment held the highest market share in 2023.The food application segment of the arabinoxylan fiber market is driven by the increasing demand for dietary fibers due to rising health awareness among consumers. Arabinoxylan, known for its prebiotic properties, is being increasingly incorporated into functional foods, bakery products, and beverages. Its ability to improve gut health, enhance texture, and prolong shelf life aligns with the growing consumer preference for natural, fiber-rich, and clean-label food products.The key players profiled in this report includeHL Agro, Antimex Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Ltd., Kowa India Pvt. Ltd., J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH & Co. K, Acetar Bio-Tech Inc., Daiwa Pharmaceutical, Megazyme, Cargill, BioActor BV, Comet BiorefiningGet Customized Reports with you're Requirements:These players have adopted different strategies such as collaborations, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, and others to fuel their market share and maintain dominance in globally.Inquiry Before Buying:In February 2024, Ingredion introduced NOVATION® Indulge 2940, a clean-label, non-GMO starch designed to enhance gelling and mouthfeel in dairy and plant-based products. This natural, corn-based innovation caters to health-conscious consumers by providing indulgent textures without synthetic additives, aligning with the growing demand for clean-label and naturally derived ingredients in the food industry.In addition to providing a detailed analysis of key players in the global market, the report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

