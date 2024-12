Canaan Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN ) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor in December 2024. Canaan's management plans to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conferences.

B. Riley Securities Convergence Conference

New York, NY

December 4, 2024

Benchmark 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference

New York, NY

December 11, 2024

Northland Growth Conference

Virtual

December 12, 2024

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your representative at each institution or contact the Company at [email protected] .

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN ), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. Canaan has extensive experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, Canaan's founding team shipped to its customers the world's first batch of mining machines incorporating ASIC technology in bitcoin's history under the brand name Avalon. In 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Market. To learn more about Canaan, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward−looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward−looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Canaan Inc.'s strategic and operational plans, contain forward−looking statements. Canaan Inc. may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Canaan Inc.'s beliefs and expectations, are forward−looking statements. Forward−looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the bitcoin industry and the price of bitcoin; the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products, especially its bitcoin mining machines; the Company's expectations regarding maintaining and strengthening its relationships with production partners and customers; the Company's investment plans and strategies, fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; competition in its industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company and cryptocurrency. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Canaan Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward−looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contacts

Canaan Inc.

Xi Zhang

Email: [email protected]

ICR, LLC.

Robin Yang

Tel: +1 (347) 396-3281

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Canaan Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED