This report delivers an in-depth understanding of Alzheimer's Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology of Alzheimer's Disease in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Diagnosing Alzheimer's disease remains challenging due to its gradual onset and overlapping symptoms with other cognitive disorders. The diagnosis primarily relies on clinical assessments, including a detailed medical history, cognitive tests, and evaluations of memory, reasoning, and language skills. Neuroimaging techniques, like MRI and PET scans, help detect structural brain changes, while biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid can reveal amyloid and tau protein abnormalities. However, definitive diagnosis often occurs post-mortem through brain tissue examination.

The complexity of Alzheimer's disease diagnosis is compounded by variability in symptom progression and the absence of a single diagnostic test. Additionally, the need for specialized tools and resources makes early diagnosis difficult, especially in low-resource settings. Misdiagnosis risks are high, which can delay appropriate interventions and add stress for patients and caregivers. Improved diagnostic accuracy through advancements in biomarker research and neuroimaging is critical to enabling timely, targeted treatments and addressing these diagnostic challenges in Alzheimer's disease.

Alzheimer's Disease Epidemiology

For the purpose of designing the patient-based model for Alzheimer's Disease, the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease, Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease, and Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psychosis in Alzheimer's Disease in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan, from 2020 to 2034.

The analyst's estimate that approximately 15.83 billion Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's disease were found in 2023 in the 7MM.

In 2023, the United States accounted for about 44% of diagnosed Alzheimer's disease cases across the 7MM, totaling 6.98 million cases. The analyst forecasts a rise in this figure by 2034, reflecting the growing burden of the disease. This trend underscores the increasing healthcare challenge posed by Alzheimer's in the US during the forecast period.

In the assessment, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease in Japan were nearly 3.92 million in 2023.

In 2023, Japan recorded nearly 1.39 million diagnosed cases of Alzheimer's disease in males and 2.53 million in females, reflecting a clear gender difference in disease prevalence. This disparity underscores the importance of considering gender-specific factors when addressing Alzheimer's disease, including tailored treatment and care strategies for male and female patients.

Age-specific cases in the US are categorized into four groups: under 65, 65-74, 75-84, and 85+ years. In 2023, the 75-84 age group held the highest prevalence with nearly 2.79 million cases, whereas the under-65 group recorded the lowest with nearly 175 thousand cases.

Alzheimer's disease is also classified by severity: mild cognitive impairment (MCI), mild, moderate, and severe dementia. Within EU4 and the UK, the MCI stage had the highest prevalence with around 2.56 million cases in 2023, while severe dementia showed the lowest with 645 thousand cases.

In 2023, the United States documented approximately 5.23 million diagnosed cases of agitation linked to Alzheimer's disease, with projections indicating a continued rise by 2034. This growing prevalence highlights the escalating need for targeted interventions to manage agitation symptoms in Alzheimer's patients, addressing both psychological and behavioral aspects of the disease.

In Japan, approximately 2.03 million cases of psychosis related to Alzheimer's disease were reported in 2023, with the number expected to increase in the coming years. This upward trend emphasizes the growing burden of Alzheimer's disease-associated psychosis and the need for effective treatments to manage these complex symptoms within the Japanese population.

KOL Views

To gaze into the epidemiology insights of the real world, we take KOLs and SMEs' opinions working in the domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research on disease prevalence.

The analysts connected with 20+ KOLs to gather insights; however, interviews were conducted with 10+ KOLs in the 7MM. Centers such as the Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, US; University of Nevada, US; Hannover Medical School, Germany; Universite Paris Saclay, France; Universita di Palermo, Italy; Hospital Virgen De La Salud, Spain; University College London, the UK; Kyoto University, Japan and others were contacted. Their opinion helps understand and validate current disease prevalence, gender involved with the disease, diagnosis rate, and diagnostic criteria.

Key Highlights



This reported approximately 15.84 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease, reflecting a significant disease burden. This high prevalence underscores the need for innovative treatments to address the rising impact on healthcare systems and patient care.

In 2023, among the EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease, representing 30% of the total cases, followed by France (24%). Analysis by experts indicates that the overall diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease are expected to rise in the coming years.

According to analysis, nearly 2.32 million males and 4.65 million females were affected with Alzheimer's disease in the US in 2023. estimates that these numbers will increase by 2034.

The analyst's epidemiological model estimates that in 2023, the 75-84 age group in the EU4 and the UK had the highest Alzheimer's disease cases, totaling 2.30 million. In contrast, the under 65 age group had the fewest cases, with nearly 125 thousand recorded. The analyst's estimates indicate that in 2023, Japan had approximately 2.47 million diagnosed prevalent cases of agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, a figure expected to grow by 2034. This behavioral symptom, marked by restlessness, irritability, aggression, and anxiety, significantly diminishes patient quality of life and heightens caregiver strain.

Scope of the Report



The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, descriptive overview of Alzheimer's Disease, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, and currently available diagnostic algorithms and guidelines.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, disease progression, and diagnosis guidelines.

The report provides an edge for understanding trends, expert insights/KOL views, and patient journeys in the 7MM. A detailed review of current challenges in establishing the diagnosis.

Alzheimer's Disease Report Insights



Patient Population

Country-wise Epidemiology Distribution

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease Based on Severity of Airflow Limitation Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease Based on Symptoms and Exacerbation History

Alzheimer's Disease Report Key Strengths



11 years Forecast

The 7MM Coverage Alzheimer's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

Alzheimer's Disease Report Assessment

Current Diagnostic Practices Patient Segmentation

Epidemiology Insights



What are the disease risk, burdens, and unmet needs of Alzheimer's Disease? What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM concerning the patient population of Alzheimer's Disease?

What is the historical and forecasted Alzheimer's Disease patient pool in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan?

Why is the diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's Disease in Japan lower than the US? Which country has a high patient share for Alzheimer's Disease?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Alzheimer's Disease Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

3.1. Patient Share Distribution of Alzheimer's Disease in 2020

3.2. Patient Share Distribution of Alzheimer's Disease in 2034

4. Methodology of Alzheimer's Disease Epidemiology

5. Executive Summary of Alzheimer's Disease

6. Key Events

7. Disease Background and Overview

7.1. Introduction to Alzheimer's Disease

7.2. Signs and Symptoms

7.3. Classification of Alzheimer's Disease

7.4. Risk Factors

7.5. Severity of Alzheimer's Disease

7.6. Pathophysiology

7.6.1. Neurofibrillary Tangle Formation

7.6.2. Cholinergic Neurotransmitter System Dysfunctioning

7.6.3. Amyloid Beta (Ab) Accumulation

7.6.4. Mitochondrial Dysfunction

7.6.5. Inflammation

7.6.5.1. Neuroinflammation in Alzheimer's Disease

7.7. Diagnosis

7.7.1. Diagnostic Algorithm

7.7.2. National Institute on Aging and the Alzheimer's Association Criteria

7.7.3. DSM-5 Criteria for Diagnosing Alzheimer's Disease

7.7.4. Iwg-2 Criteria for Alzheimer's Disease

7.7.5. Techniques

7.7.6. Mini-Mental State Exam (Mmse)

8. Patient Journey

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM

9.2.1. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease

9.2.2. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease

9.2.3. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease

9.2.4. Severity-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease

9.2.5. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease

9.2.6. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psychosis in Alzheimer's Disease

9.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in the 7MM

9.4. US

9.5. EU4 and the UK

9.5.1. Germany

9.5.2. France

9.5.3. Italy

9.5.4. Spain

9.5.5. the United Kingdom

9.6. Japan

10. Key Opinion Leaders' Views

11. Appendix

