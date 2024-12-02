(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives To Meat in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After years of price hikes, sales stagnation, and even declining retail volumes, 2024 has proved to be a pivotal year for processed meat, seafood and alternatives to meat in the US. While many categories have held steady with high price points and little to no volume growth, chilled and frozen processed poultry have defied the trend, and are expected to achieve impressive success.

The Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat in USA report offers in-depth knowledge of the market at a national level, providing local insight and understanding unavailable elsewhere. In addition to the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, it identifies the leading companies, brands and retail outlets, and assesses the key trends and demographic shifts behind consumer demand and sales growth. How key trends such as health and wellness, sustainability and recovery from the pandemic are shaping the market directly informs our forecasts to 2028, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.

Product coverage: Meat and Seafood Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood, Tofu and Derivatives.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?



Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat market

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



To increase volumes, unit prices decline for the first time in years

Meat and seafood substitutes struggles to regain momentum Company shares and rankings remain stable

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Unit price adjustments in an uncertain future

Legislation likely to increase production costs Increasing maturity for meat and seafood alternatives

STAPLE FOODS IN THE US

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Staple foods in 2024: The big picture

Key trends in 2024

Competitive landscape

Channel developments What next for staple foods?

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900