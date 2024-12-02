Warning Strike At 10 Volkswagen Facilities Over Wages, Layoff Plans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- The IG Metal union announced on Monday a warning strike by workers at 10 Volkswagen Group facilities in response to the company's refusal to raise wages and its plans for workforce reductions.

According to a union statement, the two-hour strike began this morning at major facilities including Zwickau, Wolfsburg, Hanover, and Emden, as well as other sites employing tens of thousands of workers.

The strike would temporarily halt operations at all sites for two hours, the statement mentioned.

The union emphasized in its statement that it is prepared for an intense confrontation, citing the company's austerity plans, which include shutting down some factories and laying off workers, as the trigger for the action. (end)

