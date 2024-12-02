Mirwaiz Calls For United Action Against Drug Addiction, Lauds Police Crackdown On Dealers

Highlighting the alarming statistic that over 1.5 million individuals are affected by drug addiction, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called for a united effort to combat this epidemic. He pointed out that the vast of mosques across the region could serve as pivotal centers in this fight.“Mosque committees can collaborate and implement effective ways to tackle drug addiction in every area,” he stated, emphasizing the power of community involvement. They can keep an eye on suspected people in the area and help in their rehabilitation.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also expressed appreciation for the intensified efforts by the police to combat drug trafficking. Acknowledging the recent arrests of several drug dealers and the confiscation of their properties, he remarked,“It is encouraging to see the administration taking decisive steps. When good measures are taken for the welfare of our society, they should also be appreciated by all.“

Mirwaiz address stressed upon unified proactive measures, leveraging both religious institutions and law enforcement in the battle against drug addiction and the importance of community and administrative synergy in fostering a safer, healthier society.

