The global large molecule bioanalytical testing services market size is expected to reach USD 3.70 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.63% from 2025 to 2030. The increased use of bioanalytical testing in clinical trials of biomarkers, large molecules, and other substances is the main driver of the industry. The rising incidence of chronic diseases and the rising demand for clinical trials in developing nations are the factors driving the market growth. For instance, according to the WHO, around 10 million people died from cancer in 2020. As per the estimates of cancer, 30.2 million people are likely to have cancer by 2040. Other factors that are anticipated to drive the segment growth include a rise in biologics, high demand for advanced technologies, and the need for personalized orphan drugs & medicines.

It is also projected that factors like technological advancement, globalization of clinical trials, and the rising need for CROs to perform clinical trials will accelerate industry expansion. Large pharmaceutical and bioanalytical firms, however, encountered difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which hampered clinical studies and treatments. Along with the workload of the COVID-19 project, which involves starting clinical trials, preclinical testing, doing bioanalysis, and interacting with regulatory bodies, other difficulties include the loss of workers at sites. The non-Covid initiatives were delayed, and there were lengthy 4-6 month wait times as a result of the resources being used to support the bioanalytical, preclinical, and clinical testing for the COVID trials. They must also resolve assays that are related to COVID and those that are not.

Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Report Highlights

The clinical phase segment dominated the market in 2024 with the largest revenue share of 66.6%. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for clinical trials in developing countries are factors expected to drive segment growth.

The global market is segmented into pharmacokinetics, Antidrug Antibodies (ADA), and others. The ADA segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in 2024.

The bioavailability segment held the largest revenue share in 2024. The segment growth can be attributed to the high demand for these services in generic drug manufacturing.

Oncology accounted for a majority of revenue share in the global market in 2024. The segment is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The SMEs segment dominated the global market in 2024. The segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast timeline, retaining its market dominance. North America large molecule bioanalytical testing services market dominated globally in 2024 with a revenue share of more than 48.94%. Why should you buy this report?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Technological Advancements in Analytical Testing

3.2.1.2. Regulatory Control and Increasing Awareness Regarding Bioanalytical Testing

3.2.1.3. Growing R&D Expenditure in the Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industries

3.2.1.4. Rising Demand for Outsourcing of Analytical Testing

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Compliance Issues while Outsourcing

3.2.2.2. Data Security Concerns

3.3. R&D Investments & Funding Perspective

3.4. Clinical Trials Volume Analysis, (2023)

3.5. Pricing Model Analysis

3.6. Technology Landscape

3.7. Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Analysis Tools

3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market: Phase Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, By Phase: Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market by Phase: Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Phase, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million) for the following:

4.4. Preclinical

4.5. Clinical

Chapter 5. Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market by Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, By Type: Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market by Type: Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million) for the following:

5.4. Pharmacokinetics

5.5. ADA

5.6. Others

Chapter 6. Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market: Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, By Test: Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market by Test Type: Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Test Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million) for the following:

6.4. ADME

6.5. PD

6.6. Bioavailability

6.7. Bioequivalence

6.8. Other Tests

Chapter 7. Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market by Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, By Therapeutic Area: Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market by Therapeutic Area: Movement Analysis

7.3. Global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Therapeutic Area, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million) for the following:

7.4. Oncology

7.5. Infectious Diseases

7.6. Cardiology

7.7. Neurology

7.8. Others

Chapter 8. Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market by End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, By End Use: Segment Dashboard

8.2. Global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market by End Use: Movement Analysis

8.3. Global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million) for the following

8.4. SMEs

8.5. Large Firms

Chapter 9. Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional market share analysis, 2024 & 2030

9.2. Regional Market Dashboard

9.3. North America

9.4. Europe

9.5. Asia Pacific

9.6. Latin America

9.7. MEA

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Categorization

10.2. Market Leaders

10.3. Emerging Players

10.4. Market Position Analysis, 2024

10.5. Company Profiles

10.5.1. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

10.5.2. IQVIA

10.5.3. Syneous Health

10.5.4. SGS, SA

10.5.5. WuXi AppTec

10.5.6. Intertek plc

10.5.7. Pace Analytical Services LLC

10.5.8. ICON PLC

10.5.9. Charles River Laboratories

10.5.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific

