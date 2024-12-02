UK Meat Wholesaling Market Research Report (2014-2029): Challenging Conditions And Lower Meat Consumption Weigh On Market Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Households are trading down from more premium meats (such as beef and lamb) to cheaper meats (such as chicken and pork).

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat Wholesaling in the UK - Research Report (2014-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Meat wholesalers are highly susceptible to fluctuations in levels of disposable income, which can affect the level of demand from its key downstream markets. The ongoing cost-of-living crisis has forced households to tighten their purse strings, with expenditure on meat falling as a result. Households are trading down from more premium meats (such as beef and lamb) to cheaper meats (such as chicken and pork).

Rising levels of vegetarianism and veganism, for reasons including morality, increased health consciousness and environmental awareness, have eaten into industry revenue. Concerns regarding the level of environmental degradation that comes from rearing animals for consumption have led to the development of non-meat alternatives, which is drawing demand away from the industry.

Key Topics Covered

About this Industry



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

Industry at a Glance

Industry Performance



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade Business Locations

Competitive Landscape



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks Barriers to Entry

Major Companies

Operating Conditions

Capital Intensity

Key Statistics



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

Jargon & Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Booker Group Ltd

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900