Anti-Corrosion Coating Market $41.2 Billion By 2027, Growing At A CAGR Of 8.3% From 2020 To 2027

Anti-corrosion Coating Research - 2027

- Eswara PrasadWIN SIVERS DRIVE, OR, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the research report published by Allied Market Research, Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market size was valued at $22.8 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $41.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027. Anti-corrosion coatings are protective coatings applied to surfaces to prevent corrosion, which is the gradual deterioration of materials due to chemical reactions with the environment. These coatings form a barrier between the surface and corrosive elements such as moisture, chemicals, and atmospheric gases, thereby inhibiting or slowing down the corrosion process.Download Report Sample PDF Brochure:The industry is driven by factors such as increasing infrastructure development, the need to extend the service life of assets, stringent environmental regulations, and the growing awareness of the economic impact of corrosion. As industries strive to reduce maintenance costs and enhance the durability of their assets, the demand for effective anti-corrosion coatings continues to grow.The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global anti-corrosion coating market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions. The global anti-corrosion coating market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, end-user industry, and region.Based on type, the market is further divided into epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, alkyd, zinc, chlorinated rubber, and others. The epoxy segment accounted for around two-fifths of the total share of the global anti-corrosion coating market in 2019. Whereas, the acrylic segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027.Inquire Before Buying:Based on technology, the market is segmented on the basis of solvent-borne, waterborne, powder, and other anti-corrosion coatings. The solvent-borne segment accounted for the largest market share with more than three-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Contrarily, the water-borne segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027.Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share, holding more than one-third of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. Furthermore, the region is also anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027. The market also analyses regions including Europe, North America, and LAMEA.Increase in awareness about eco-friendly products, rise in investment across end-user industries, and superior performance of anti-corrosion powder coatings propel the growth of the global anti-corrosion coating market. However, limitations of epoxy anti-corrosion coating and government impede the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for anti-corrosion coating in the marine industry to improve efficiency and rise in applications of anti-corrosion coating in the solar and wind energy industry offer lucrative opportunities to the market players.Interested in Procuring this Report: /purchase-optionsThe key market players analyzed in the report involves BASF SE, NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO. LTD, PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, AkzoNobel N.V, Hempel Holdings A/S, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd, The Dow Chemical Company, WackerChemie AG, and 3M.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides an in-depth analysis of the anti-corrosion coating market trends along with the current and future market forecast.This report highlights the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market along with the impact analyses during the forecast period.Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the global anti-corrosion coating industry for strategy building.A comprehensive anti-corrosion coating market analysis covers factors that drive and restrain market growth.The qualitative data in this report aims on market dynamics, trends, and developments.Related Reports:Corrosion Inhibitors MarketCorrosion Resistant Resin MarketCorrosion Resistant Alloys MarketThermal Spray Coating MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

