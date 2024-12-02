Healthcare Third-Party Logistics Market To Reach $431.3 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 7.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market was valued at $212.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $431.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2033. Key drivers include the increase in demand for efficient logistics solutions due to growth in pharmaceutical and medical device markets, stringent regulatory requirements necessitating specialized handling, and the rise of biologics and temperature-sensitive products requiring advanced cold chain logistics. Restraints involve the high cost of implementing and maintaining compliance with complex regulations, the need for robust quality control measures, and security concerns regarding the transport of sensitive healthcare products.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 278 Pages) at:Opportunities abound in the adoption of advanced technologies such as internet of things (IoT) for real-time tracking, blockchain for supply chain transparency, and the expanding role of e-commerce in healthcare, which boosts demand for innovative last-mile delivery solutions. In addition, the push for sustainable logistics practices and the expansion of global healthcare supply chains presents significant growth prospects for the industry.Based on end user, pharmaceutical companies dominated the market in 2023 due to their substantial need for specialized logistics services to manage the complex distribution of a wide range of products, including high-value and temperature-sensitive medications. This segment's dominance is driven by the sheer volume of pharmaceuticals that require stringent regulatory compliance and reliable cold chain logistics. Meanwhile, the biotechnology companies' segment is expected to experience a significant growth, spurred by the increasing development and commercialization of biologics and personalized medicine. These products often demand highly specialized logistics solutions, such as precise temperature control and expedited delivery, to maintain their efficacy and safety, driving significant investment and innovation in biotech logistics.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :By service type, the transportation service segment dominated the market in 2023, driven by the critical need to efficiently move pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and other healthcare products across various locations, ensuring timely and safe deliveries. However, the cold chain logistics service segment is expected to experience a significant growth due to the increasing demand for temperature-sensitive products such as biologics, vaccines, and specialty drugs, which require specialized storage and transportation solutions to maintain their efficacy and comply with stringent regulatory standards. This rapid growth is further fueled by advancements in cold chain technologies and the rising focus on maintaining product integrity throughout the supply chain.The key players profiled in this report includeDHL Supply Chain, Amerisource Burgen, Sinotrans, XPO logistics, Nippon Express, UPS Healthcare Logistics, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, CH Robinson Worldwide, DB Schenker, Barett Distribution, Kinesis Medical B.V., Expeditors International, Kuehne and Nagel, Cardinal Health, FedEx Supply Chain, Freight logistics Solutions, SF Express, AGILITY, United Parcel Service of America, Inc.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:By region, North America dominated the market in 2023, due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulatory standards, and high adoption of outsourcing practices in logistics. The region benefits from a well-established network of 3PL providers offering specialized services tailored to the healthcare sector's needs, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and biotechnology products. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the 3PL healthcare market. Factors driving this growth include the expanding pharmaceutical and biotech industries, increasing healthcare expenditures, and rising demand for efficient supply chain solutions across populous countries such as China and India. Moreover, regulatory reforms aimed at improving healthcare access and quality are further boosting the demand for 3PL services in the region. As a result, Asia-Pacific is becoming an increasingly important market for healthcare logistics, driven by its economic growth, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and evolving regulatory environment.Recent Developments:In an effort to better serve its worldwide healthcare and pharmaceutical clientele, CEVA Logistics launched a new sub-brand on July 04, 2021, in recognition of World Health Day. The company's comprehensive portfolio of healthcare logistics services aims to promote improved patient outcomes. The Ceva Forpatients sub-brand is the new brand for it. Ceva Forpatients provides comprehensive logistics solutions that prioritize the patient at the heart of the supply chain to healthcare and pharmaceutical enterprises. The company developed a new temperature-sensitive logistics product as part of the portfolio of solutions, and it started online in the second quarter of 2021.As per Nippon Express information published on June 06, 2022, Nippon Express Co., Limited, a Group company of Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. launched a logistics service capable of handling goods requiring ultra-low temperatures (-20°C to -85°C) for the pharmaceutical industry.As per the article published by J&T Express Middle East on May 17, 2023, a global logistics service provider, J&T Express entered into a share transfer agreement with Shenzhen Fengwang Holdings Company Limited, a subsidiary of S.F. Holding Company, Limited. J&T Express' subsidiary J&T Express (Shenzhen) Supply Chain Company, Limited. acquired 100% share rights of Fengwang Holding's wholly owned subsidiary, Shenzhen Fengwang Information Technology Company Limited.Inquiry Before Buying:The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global healthcare third-party logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launch, and agreement strategies to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

