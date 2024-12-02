Koçzer Expands Into Europe With Romanian Subsidiary

(MENAFN- B2Press) KoçZer, Türkiye's leading strategic procurement and sourcing management company, has established its first European subsidiary in Romania. With a three-year target of EUR 100 million in sales, KoçZer aims to leverage its success in Türkiye and begin its leadership journey across Europe.

Bucharest, November – KoçZer, Türkiye's leading procurement and sourcing management company, officially announced its entry into the European with the establishment of its first subsidiary in Romania. This milestone underscores KoçZer's commitment to becoming a dominant player in the European supply chain management sector.

The launch event, held at Radisson Blu Hotel in Bucharest, was attended by Türkiye's Ambassador to Romania Özgür Kıvanç Altan, alongside distinguished representatives from the Turkish and Romanian business communities.

A Strategic Move Towards European Leadership

Speaking at the event, Serhan Turfan, CEO of KoçZer, emphasized the strategic importance of this step:

"Romania is not just a strategic market for us; it is the first step in KoçZer's growth journey in Europe. This marks a historic moment for KoçZer as we bring our innovative solutions to a new region, creating new collaborations and supporting businesses with digital and strategic procurement solutions."

KoçZer has set ambitious goals for its Romanian operations, aiming to achieve EUR 100 million in sales within three years, while generating 50% of its international gross profit and representing 6% of its total volume.

A New Era in Procurement

The expansion comes at a time when the procurement and supply chain sectors are undergoing significant transformation. Digital advancements such as generative AI, big data, and other technologies are reshaping how businesses respond to market demands, enhance efficiency, and build resilience against global disruptions.

"Procurement will look very different in the next five years, and KoçZer is at the forefront of this change," said Turfan. "We are committed to bringing innovative tools and strategies, such as Promena's e-sourcing solutions, to help businesses optimize their operations and thrive in this new era."

Why Romania?

Romania was selected as KoçZer's European base due to its strategic location, growing economy, and established Turkish business community. Currently, over 18,000 Turkish companies operate in Romania, contributing to a robust trade relationship exceeding USD 10 billion annually.

Ambassador Özgür Kıvanç Altan emphasized the importance of this collaboration:

"The trade relations between Türkiye and Romania have grown stronger each year. The presence of innovative and visionary companies like KoçZer in Romania will deepen this partnership, creating new opportunities and strengthening economic ties."

KoçZer's Broader Vision

Leveraging its expertise in 140 procurement categories and its network of 61,000 suppliers, KoçZer plans to expand beyond Romania into neighboring markets such as Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Switzerland. Long-term plans include collaborations with industry leaders in Poland, Italy, and Dubai.

"This expansion is not just about KoçZer's growth; it's about empowering our partners with future-oriented strategies and building a more resilient, efficient supply chain across Europe," added Turfan.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022