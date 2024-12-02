Bengal School Job Scam: Middleman Ayan Shil Granted Bail In ED Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 2 (IANS) A single-judge bench of Calcutta High Court, on Monday, granted bail to businessman and promoter Ayan Shil in the case registered against him by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the multi-crore cash for school job case in West Bengal.

However, even after getting bail on Monday, there is no chance for Shil to be freed immediately from behind the bars as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a parallel probe in the school job case, has recently shown him as arrested in the case.

On Monday the single-judge bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh granted bail to Shil against a personal bond of Rs 10,00,000. The court also directed Shil to deposit his passport with the investigating officials and not to change his mobile number. Justice Ghosh also directed him to fully cooperate with the investigating officials in the matter.

Shil was arrested in March last year by the ED officials after a marathon raid and search operation at his residence in connection with the school job case. At that point in time, the investigating officials also recovered several important documents related to the alleged scam including optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets used in the written examinations for appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff for the state-run schools in West Bengal.

At the same time, the ED officials also recovered some crucial documents relating to his involvement in the multi-crore recruitment irregularities at different municipalities in the state. Later CBI also started a parallel probe in the municipalities' recruitment case.

The main charges against Shil were that he acted as one of the principal middlemen in the case and used his own agent network to collect around Rs 1,70 crore from candidates who paid money to get school jobs.