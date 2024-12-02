Ministry Of Health Launches Campaign To Achieve 100% Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) Registration In Tana River County

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Saturday

launched a major campaign in Garsen Township, Tana River County, aimed at achieving 100% registration for the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), marking a significant step towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for all Kenyans.



Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Deborah Barasa, emphasized that with over 15.6 million citizens already registered, the campaign is focused on addressing key barriers to registration, such as the lack of identification documents, to ensure that every Kenyan has access to affordable healthcare.



“I urge all private health facilities that have not yet aligned with the Social Health Authority (SHA) to join the program and provide quality care under capitation,” said Dr. Barasa.



The campaign aligns with President William Ruto's vision of affordable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare for all. It is part of broader efforts to create a resilient and sustainable health system that ensures every Kenyan is covered under UHC.



The event was attended by local leaders, including Tana River Senator Danson Buya Mungatana and Tana River Woman Representative Hon. Amina Dika Chidzuga, who voiced their strong support for the campaign.



Through this initiative, the Ministry of Health is making strides towards achieving UHC and ensuring healthcare access for all Kenyans, with a continued commitment to tackling barriers and building an inclusive health system.

