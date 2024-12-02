(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

"Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer.

This segment of the Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

TAR-200 : Janssen Research & Development, LLC

TAR-200 is a novel investigational small molecule targeted releasing system enabling controlled release of gemcitabine into the bladder, sustaining local drug exposure for weeks at a time. The safety and efficacy of TAR-200 are being evaluated in Phase II and Phase III studies in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer in SunRISe-2 and SunRISe-4. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer.

AU-011: Aura Biosciences

AU-011 is a first-in-class targeted therapy in development for the muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer and noninvasive muscle bladder cancer. The drug candidate is being developed by Aura Biosciences. The drug is death stimulants and photosensitisers and also works as reactive oxygen species stimulants thus having mechanism of action. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer.

How many companies are developing Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer drugs?

How many Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer and their status? What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Aura Biosciences

Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Asieris Pharmaceuticals. RemeGen Co., Ltd.

TAR-200

AU-011

APL-1202 RC48-ADC

There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer. The companies which have their Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Janssen Research & Development, LLC.

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical Molecule Type

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs Impact of Drugs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

