Mobile Broadband Trends In Europe 2024 - Surge In Data Revenue And 5G Adoption Forecasted

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mobile subscriptions penetration of the population in Europe is set to increase to reach 204% in 2029
Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Broadband Trends in Europe - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Mobile subscriptions penetration of the population in Europe is set to increase to reach 204% in 2029. M2M/IoT subscriptions are projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% over the 2024-2029 period, as mobile operators promote connectivity solutions as well as digital solutions, targeted at vertical industries like healthcare and manufacturing. Continued expansion of LTE/4G networks will bring high-speed wireless internet access to rural areas and markets that are relatively underserved by 5G networks, thus driving higher data consumption.
The report provides an executive-level overview of the mobile broadband market in Europe. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the mobile market, analyzing key trends in the region.
It provides in-depth analysis of the following:
Europe in global context - the section provides comparison of Europe mobile telecom market size and trends with other regions. Competitive dynamics -this section provides competitive analysis of various MNOs and MVNOs in Europe's mobile market. Mobile broadband subscription trends - a demand profile and analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the mobile voice and mobile data markets in Europe. Mobile broadband revenue trends - examines changes in the breakdown of Europe's overall revenue and ARPU over 2023-2029 - Section 5: Key findings and recommendations; it consists of a summary of the key findings for Europe mobile broadband market.
Key Highlights
Mobile data revenue will account for 83.1% of total mobile services revenue in 2029, up from 71.6% in 2024, driven by continued rise in 5G subscriptions and higher mobile data consumption, supported by data-centric and premium mobile plans by telcos. MVNOs will register 108.7 million subscriptions in 2029, accounting for 6.3% of total mobile subscriptions. France will lead the 5G market with a 85% share of total mobile subscriptions hosted on a 5G network by 2029.
Key Topics Covered:
Europe's Mobile Broadband Markets - Key Takeaways Europe In Global Context Competitive Dynamics Mobile Broadband Subscription Trends Mobile Broadband Revenue Trends Key Findings and Recommendations
Company Coverage:
4iG A1 Austria Ahimas Altice France Amazon Prime Video Ardian Bouygues Telecom BT/EE Cabonitel, Cornerstone Deutsche Telekom E&(formerly Etisalat Group) EBL's telecom Euskaltel Free France Freya Investissemen Grupo MASMOVIL Iliad Group Kinnevik Liberty Global Magenta Telekom MasOrange Netflix Norlys Denmark Nowo O2 Orange Belgium Orange Group Orange Slovakia PPF Telecom Saudi Telecom Company (STC) Sunrise Swisscom Tele2 AB Telecom Italia Telefonica Telia Three UK, UPC Switzerland Vantage Towers and GLIL Infrastructure Virgin Media Vodafone Group
